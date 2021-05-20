OU baseball: Former Sooner Dane Acker to have arm surgery, placed on injured list by Texas Rangers

The Down East Wood Ducks, the Low-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, placed pitching prospect and former Sooners standout Dane Acker on the 7-day injured list due to a right elbow strain Tuesday.
While he’s only made two starts, Acker was a bright spot in minor league spring training getting up to 99 miles per hour and never sitting below 94-97. In his two starts in Class A, Acker struck out 11 total while only giving up four hits. The severity of Acker’s elbow strain isn’t yet known, he’ll have surgery on his right elbow Wednesday but it’s unclear if it’s a UCL repair or a full Tommy John Surgery reconstruction, according to Dallas Morning News’ Evan Grant.
RHP Dane Acker will have surgery on right elbow on Wednesday. Still undetermined if internal brace repair of UCL or if full Tommy John.— Evan Grant (@Evan_P_Grant) May 20, 2021
Acker was drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics, despite only making four starts for OU in the shortened season due to COVID-19 in 2020. He holds one of the greatest performances in program history when he tossed a no-hitter against No. 11 LSU on March 1, striking out 11 batters and walking just one.
Acker was recently acquired by the Rangers along with outfielder Khris Davis in the trade that sent shortstop Elvis Andrus to Oakland on Feb. 6. Acker joined outfielder Steele Walker, another former Sooner and the Rangers’ No. 11 prospect, in the organization.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.