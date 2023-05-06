OU advances to 2nd consecutive round of 16

No. 13 Oklahoma won its regional against No. 21 Washington 4-1 to advance to the round of 16 for the second consecutive year.
How 𝐒𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐓 it is ☝ #OUrFight pic.twitter.com/Xu3BN7U6TR— Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) May 6, 2023
The Sooners dominated doubles as fifth year Alexandra Pisareva and senior Layne Sleeth took court two 6-1 over Huskies junior Astrid Olsen and senior Jennifer Kerr. Then, OU freshman Julia Garcia Ruiz and junior Dana Guzman clinched the doubles point, taking court three 6-4 over Washington junior Sarah-Maude Fortin and freshman Zehra Suko.
OU remained strong in singles. Garcia Ruiz claimed court five 6-1, 6-2 over freshman Erika Matsuda, Guzman stole court two 6-2, 6-2 from Fortin and Sleeth finished top court 6-4, 6-1 over senior Hikaru Sato to clinch the match for Oklahoma.
Washington only claimed court four when Kerr defeated Pisareva 6-3, 6-3.
OU will face No. 4 Georgia in the round of 16 in Orlando on May 17.
This story was edited by Colton Sulley.
