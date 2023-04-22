 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WATCH highlights from OU's 2023 spring game

Dillon Gabriel and Gavin Sawchuk

Redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and redshirt freshman running back Gavin Sawchuk during spring practice on April 18.

 Olivia Lauter/OU Daily

Oklahoma introduced a unique scoring system in its second spring game under head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 11-for-17 through the air, passing for 140 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Jalil Farooq, running back Gavin Sawchuk and Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith each caught touchdowns from Gabriel.

Here are the best highlights from the game:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments