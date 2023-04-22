WATCH highlights from OU's 2023 spring game

Oklahoma introduced a unique scoring system in its second spring game under head coach Brent Venables on Saturday.
Quarterback Dillon Gabriel finished 11-for-17 through the air, passing for 140 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Wide receiver Jalil Farooq, running back Gavin Sawchuk and Texas A&M transfer Blake Smith each caught touchdowns from Gabriel.
Here are the best highlights from the game:
Tuddy ⏰@_dillongabriel_ 🎯 @jalilway_ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/70HXMMyxSO— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
Welcome to the TD Club, @blakesmith_11 🙌#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/77XCXHRvrc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
Offense tacks on 7️⃣ to end the half! #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/wNavq3gkTs— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
"This place means the world to me."@K1 | #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/DxDkyHWCq8— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
.@_JacksonArnold_ throwin' darts 🎯#OUDNA pic.twitter.com/HAaNChE9cs— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) April 22, 2023
