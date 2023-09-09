Brent Venables

OU football head coach Brent Venables during Walk of Champions on Sept. 9.

 Bob Nguyen/OU Daily

No. 18 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated SMU (1-1) 28-11 in its second regular season contest on Saturday.

Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:

Scoring

OU 28, SMU 11

Gabriel tossed a touchdown 27-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major. 

OU 21, SMU 11

Gabriel found wide receiver Jalil Farooq across the middle for a 21-yard touchdown.

OU 14, SMU 11

SMU quarterback Preston Stone threw a two-yard touchdown to Stone Eby before tossing a two-point conversion to Jake Bailey. There is 12:09 left in the game.

OU 14, SMU 3

Gabriel found Texas A&M transfer tight end Blake Smith for a two-yard touchdown pass with 8:33 left in the second quarter.

OU 7, SMU 3

The Mustangs scored with 8:43 left in the first, as kicker Collin Rogers drilled a 27-yard field goal.

OU 7, SMU 0

The Sooners scored first on a 29-yard touchdown pass from redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel to junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony.

Reactions

Availability

Redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops participated in pregame warmups despite suffering an injury in OU's win over Arkansas State.

Wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings also participated in warmups despite missing last week's game. Linebacker Dasan McCullough, who was injured against the Red Wolves, was in full uniform on the OU sideline during warmups.

