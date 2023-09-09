No. 18 Oklahoma (2-0) defeated SMU (1-1) 28-11 in its second regular season contest on Saturday.
Here are highlights, reactions and details from the Sooners' win:
Scoring
OU 28, SMU 11
Gabriel tossed a touchdown 27-yard touchdown pass to running back Marcus Major.
DG with his 4th TD pass of the day to @Md24jr 🎯 #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/UVuiv1CGkc— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2023
OU 21, SMU 11
Gabriel found wide receiver Jalil Farooq across the middle for a 21-yard touchdown.
What play by @jalilway_. 😱 #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/pjEglhCrlL— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 10, 2023
OU 14, SMU 11
SMU quarterback Preston Stone threw a two-yard touchdown to Stone Eby before tossing a two-point conversion to Jake Bailey. There is 12:09 left in the game.
OU 14, SMU 3
Gabriel found Texas A&M transfer tight end Blake Smith for a two-yard touchdown pass with 8:33 left in the second quarter.
Congrats to @blakesmith_11 on his first OU touchdown. #BoomerSoonerpic.twitter.com/Q79ZzVxsGl— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 9, 2023
OU 7, SMU 3
The Mustangs scored with 8:43 left in the first, as kicker Collin Rogers drilled a 27-yard field goal.
OU 7, SMU 0
The Sooners scored first on a 29-yard touchdown pass from redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel to junior wide receiver Andrel Anthony.
Offense cashes in with a wide-open @andrel_jr! #OUDNA | 📺 ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/KujvZKYJmY— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 9, 2023
Reactions
September 9, 2023
Zone drops dawg 🤦🏽♂️— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) September 9, 2023
Availability
Redshirt senior wide receiver Drake Stoops participated in pregame warmups despite suffering an injury in OU's win over Arkansas State.
Wide receiver Brenen Thompson and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings also participated in warmups despite missing last week's game. Linebacker Dasan McCullough, who was injured against the Red Wolves, was in full uniform on the OU sideline during warmups.