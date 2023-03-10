No. 1 OU gymnastics looks to get back on track against Arizona State after 1st loss of season

Coming off its first loss of the season to No. 2 Michigan on Monday, No. 1 OU (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) is ready to bounce back in its last regular-season meet against No. 14 Arizona State (7-5, 4-3 Pac-12) at 1:45 p.m. Sunday.
It will also be senior night for Oklahoma’s four seniors Jenna Dunn, Ragan Smith, Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman.
Against the Wolverines, the Sooners lost by one-tenth in shaky fashion with lower-than-normal scoring and a couple uncharacteristic routines. Only one OU gymnast won an event with Trautman scoring a 9.975 on vault, while sophomore and No. 5-ranked all-arounder Jordan Bowers suffered a fall on floor, her first fall of the season.
Since the loss, head coach K.J. Kindler says it was a motivational factor in the gym throughout practice this week.
“I think it’ll sharpen us up,” Kindler said.
Here are three things to know ahead of Oklahoma’s upcoming meet:
Quick turnaround will be good prep for postseason
After the Sooners’ home win over then-No. 2 Florida on Friday, March 3, they hopped on a plane Sunday and switched to Ann Arbor’s eastern time zone. Oklahoma then competed on Monday before returning to Norman afterwards. The journey took more of a mental toll on Kindler’s athletes than a physical one.
Despite these inadequate circumstances, Kindler says these conditions are what will prepare her team for meets like regionals or nationals, where competition days are back-to-back.
“Honestly, it could have had some sort of impact,” Kindler said. “But we have to be prepared for that. We’re going to do it at regionals, we’re going to do it at nationals and the competitions will be just as intense in those moments too.”
Kindler also said the close finish was a wake-up call for her athletes.
“I mean, personally as a coach,” Kindler said. “I think it’s going to be a good thing because it makes you kind of re-examine everything you’re doing. If people were relaxing in any way from the season we’ve had, they’re readjusting.”
Trautman in process of building floor routine
In her weekly appearance on her ESPN+ show at Rudy’s in Norman, Kindler hosted OU athletes and coaches and unveiled a surprise: Trautman will make her long-awaited return to floor at regionals, completing her comeback. The fifth-year senior hasn’t competed the event in 2019 and 2021 due to a string of lower-body injuries, limiting her to the other three events. Floor is arguably Trautman’s best event as she won 12 titles in 2019, taking second in program history for single-season floor titles, and she did so as a freshman.
Kindler says this year Trautman will debut the new routine at regionals, which OU is hosting to the recent Oscar-nominated score from the 2022 movie Babylon. Kindler says although the routine will be choreographed in a simpler way for Trautman to remember, it will in no way be a conservative routine as Trautman’s choreography has historically been very lively and upbeat.
“I’m super excited,” Trautman said. “Floor is my favorite event so just to go out there one last time in front of the fans and just do my best gymnastics is the goal. I’m actually getting my floor routine like right around now so regionals is definitely the goal."
Stern, Trautman excited for senior night
Trautman and Stern said they had no regrets on using their COVID-year eligibility because they couldn’t pass up another year making memories with their teammates.
Both said adjustments to their academic timelines have paid off as they get to experience one last year with OU gymnastics and continue their bond with one another.
“I’m so excited,” Stern said. “Olivia and I, we’re best friends, and watching her shine this year has been really inspiring to me. I’m just so proud of her and happy for her. I’m just super excited for one last time in front of all the fans, (the Lloyd Noble Center) just feels like home whenever you step in and I’m just so excited.”
As for the rest of the senior class, Smith has already expressed her desire to return for next year while Dunn’s future is uncertain.
This story was edited by Austin Curtright and Colton Sulley.
