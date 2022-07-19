 Skip to main content
MLB Draft 2022: Brett Squires signs as an undrafted free agent with Kansas City Royals, per report

Brett Squires

Redshirt junior infielder and outfielder Brett Squires during the baseball game against Pacfifc on April 14.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

Oklahoma outfielder Brett Squires signed as an undrafted free agent with the Kansas City Royals for around $75K following the conclusion of the 2022 MLB Draft, per D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers. 

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound utility player spent his first two collegiate seasons at McLennan College before transferring to OU in 2021. A successful first year with the Sooners landed him a spot as an honorable mention on the 2021 All-Big 12 list.

Squires registered a .310 batting average with seven home runs and 33 RBIs in 46 games during the 2022 campaign. His .516 slugging percentage and .948 OPS both ranked in the top five among OU batters. He went 5-for-11 with three RBIs and scored four times in the super regionals against Virginia Tech. 

Squires totalled 45 putouts and was the only Sooner to have over 20 putouts without committing an error. The redshirt junior spent most of his time playing in the outfield and as a designated hitter but also played a few games at first base.

Squires joins fellow Sooners David Sandlin and Chazz Martinez who were selected by Kansas City in the 11th and 17th round of the MLB Draft, respectively.

