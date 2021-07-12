You are the owner of this article.
MLB Draft 2021: Sooners pitcher Wyatt Olds selected in 7th round by Boston Red Sox

Wyatt Olds

Redshirt sophomore pitcher Wyatt Olds during the Big 12 Baseball Championship game against Oklahoma State on May 26.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma pitcher Wyatt Olds was selected with the No. 196 pick of the seventh round in the 2021 MLB Draft by the Boston Red Sox on Monday.

Olds was a relief pitcher for two seasons before switching to a starting role in the rotation in 2021. He led OU with 31 relief appearances as a freshman, made two starts during the shortened 2020 season and made 11 starts in 2021 sporting a 5.23 earned runs average with 101 strikeouts in just 75 and two-thirds innings. 

The McLoud, Oklahoma native was selected to the Big-12 All Freshman Team in 2019 and was an Academic All Big-12 selection in 2021.

The redshirt sophomore can return for the Sooners next season as he has two years of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players who were drafted to sign with their respective teams is Aug. 1. 

