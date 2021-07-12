MLB Draft 2021: Sooners first baseman Tyler Hardman selected in 5th round by New York Yankees

Oklahoma first baseman Tyler Hardman was taken with the No. 153 pick in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft by the New York Yankees on Monday.
Hardman started for OU as its first baseman over the past three seasons. He led the team with a .306 batting average as a redshirt freshman, batted .270 during the shortened 2020 season and exploded in 2021 as he led the Big 12 Conference with a .397 batting average and 89 hits while adding 12 home runs and 49 RBIs.
The 6-foot-3, 204 pound first baseman was a First Team All-Big 12 selection in 2021 and also earned three first-team All America honors from the American Baseball Coaches Association, Perfect Game and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Hardman holds an overall grade of 40, with a grade of 50 for his fielding, power and arm strength according to MLB.com, where he also ranks as the seventh highest first baseman prospect in the draft.
The redshirt junior was drafted by the Colorado Rockies in the 37th round out of high school in 2017 but opted to play college ball for the Sooners.
Hardman has the option to return to Norman next season as he has one year of eligibility remaining. The deadline for players to sign with the team that drafted them is Aug. 1.
