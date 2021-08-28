You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU baseball: Former Sooners pitcher Kyle Tyler promoted to Los Angeles Angels

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Kyle Tyler

Sophomore Kyle Tyler throws the first pitch of the second game against Kansas April 22. The Sooners debuted their camouflage jerseys for the first time this season for Military Appreciation Day.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Former Sooners pitcher Kyle Tyler was called up to the Major Leagues by the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.

Tyler has spent the 2021 season with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. In Double-A, he earned a 5-2 record and a 3.38 earned run average in 15 appearances. He won Double-A South Pitcher of the Week on May 30 after striking out nine batters in a win over the Birmingham Barons. 

Tyler was promoted to Triple-A on Aug. 7. He played in five games, earning a 1-2 record with a 5.14 earned run average. He’s struck out 92 batters so far in the 2021 season.

Tyler played for OU from 2016-2018, making 39 career appearances. He earned a 6-5 record and a 3.56 earned run average with the Sooners before being selected in the 20th round by Los Angeles in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments