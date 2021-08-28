OU baseball: Former Sooners pitcher Kyle Tyler promoted to Los Angeles Angels

Former Sooners pitcher Kyle Tyler was called up to the Major Leagues by the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
Kyle Tyler is on his way to the @Angels!! pic.twitter.com/fSXHOeqTBY— Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 28, 2021
Tyler has spent the 2021 season with the Double-A Rocket City Trash Pandas and the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. In Double-A, he earned a 5-2 record and a 3.38 earned run average in 15 appearances. He won Double-A South Pitcher of the Week on May 30 after striking out nine batters in a win over the Birmingham Barons.
Tyler was promoted to Triple-A on Aug. 7. He played in five games, earning a 1-2 record with a 5.14 earned run average. He’s struck out 92 batters so far in the 2021 season.
Tyler played for OU from 2016-2018, making 39 career appearances. He earned a 6-5 record and a 3.56 earned run average with the Sooners before being selected in the 20th round by Los Angeles in the 2018 MLB Draft.
