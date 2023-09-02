A large catering order, the Arnold family, a group of friends and a Labor Day party in Denton, Texas, awaited Jackson Arnold as he finished his media availability in the Barry Switzer Center.
The traveling party wasn’t there to just take in the freshman and former five-star quarterback's first college game on Saturday, but they also plan to celebrate Arnold’s 19th birthday. For Oklahoma’s quarterback, the day couldn’t have gone any more perfect, and — by all accounts — it translated to his success on the field.
Arnold finished with a flawless line of 11-for-11, 114 passing yards, 39 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He looked more like a seasoned veteran rather than a teenager in his first year of college in the No. 20 Sooners’ (1-0) 73-0 win over Arkansas State (0-1) Saturday in Norman.
In under one half of football against the Red Wolves, Arnold showcased a glimpse as to why OU entrusts him to become the face of the Sooners in 2024, their first year in the ultra-competitive SEC. He isn’t letting the pressure faze him like a savvy veteran.
Jackson Arnold ➡️ Jayden Gibson. 🤯@_JacksonArnold_ | @TheJaydenGibson | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZJHYwnAXKp— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
“I don't know if he concerns himself with being the face of the program or what's being talked about for his future,” Todd Arnold told the OU Daily, as he awaited his son in Norman. “I think he tunes all that out. It’s always ‘Hey, I have to go work. I have to get better.’ He’ll probably take several things out of this game that he would need to do differently even though the numbers are good.”
Since joining the Sooners, Todd hasn’t heard much from his son during the weeks, a sign that Arnold’s focused on his development. In fact, he only caught a glimpse of him during the Sooners’ Walk Of Champions before the contest, when he wished him good luck.
Arnold’s mentality since joining OU has been in lockstep with his primary recruiter and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. The goal for this season is for him to learn behind redshirt senior quarterback Dillon Gabriel and find game reps when necessary, much like Saturday, when Arnold took the majority of OU’s snaps in the second half.
Even in his first action, Arnold said he “wasn’t nervous,” which might’ve been aided by OU’s 45-0 lead once he entered the game. Todd has seen his poise in fall training camp, as Arnold took all of his reps against Oklahoma’s first team defense during the Sooners’ two scrimmages.
“You pretty much feel that now, he's probably ready,” Todd said. “Especially enrolling in the spring and going through spring practice. The amount of reps and going through the game and fall training camp.
“I came up to two scrimmages (this fall) ... He didn't do anything but go up against the number one defense. He performed and he had a good day.”
Lebby and head coach Brent Venables have been blunt about Arnold being the future of the team, despite Gabriel having one season of eligibility remaining. Oklahoma has been focused on making sure the freshman quarterback is ready to go when the time comes.
“The first one’s special,” Lebby said after the game, “It was special for me and Dillon last night because it’s that first last one. So, understanding that with both those guys, you just love the heck out of them. (I’m) Incredibly lucky to be able to coach them every single day.”
Arnold has embraced Gabriel’s leadership off the field. When he committed to the Sooners, Gabriel FaceTime'd Arnold consistently before he arrived in Norman.
The relationship reminds Guyer High School head coach Rodney Webb of Arnold when he backed up Eli Stowers his freshman year of high school. Webb received a text from his wife today and immediately tuned in to watch Arnold’s first snaps on his laptop.
Jackson Arnold keeps it and scores.The freshman is currently 10-for-10 for 120 yards in addition to 22 rushing yards so far in his Oklahoma debut.@_JacksonArnold_ | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/yyLsb0N8co— 𝕺𝖐𝖑𝖆𝖍𝖔𝖒𝖆 𝖛𝖘. 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖔𝖗𝖑𝖉 (@soonergridiron) September 2, 2023
“That would have been a very similar relationship there,” Webb told the OU Daily. "Jackson was sort of the understudy (to Stowers). Jackson has seen the value in watching how the older player prepares himself on a weekly basis from a game plan standpoint, from a physical standpoint, and he's soaked it all in. I would imagine it’s no different with Dillon.”
While still developing, Arnold showcased exactly why the Sooners went after him on the recruiting trail. On his first touchdown, Arnold layered a 21-yard touchdown pass into the hands of sophomore wide receiver Jayden Gibson.
Three minutes later, Arnold showcased his rushing ability with a 7-yard touchdown on a designed quarterback run. The score ended in him signaling “O-U” with his hands toward the crowd.
Even on his birthday, the 19-year-old seems ready for the spotlight and is handling the pressure less like a teenager and more like a grown man. During Venables' press conference last Tuesday, the Sooners’ head coach alluded to Arnold taking over the program next season, signaling the trust he has in the young play-caller.
“It feels great knowing that coach V has that belief in me,” Arnold said. “My time isn't this year, it’s Dillon’s year. But in these next couple of years, they're gonna ask me to step up and, and be the face of this program. But, knowing that I have coach Venables’ trust (this) early on, it's huge for me.”
As Arnold walked off the field following the game, the freshman quarterback embraced any hug, fist bump or high five that came his way.
He started by smiling and hugging Lebby, who ended the exchange by ruffling Arnold’s hair like a proud father and son.
His journey didn’t end there, however. A group of kids clamored over each as they screamed his name, vying for his coveted signature. It’s clear Arnold is the future, the only question that remains is when.
For Webb, he thinks that moment could come sooner than later. And, like his perfect birthday, he’ll handle that moment with the same flourish as he did on Saturday.
“I think Jackson is ready to play,” Webb said. “(Because) of his knowledge of the game, his physical abilities, he's ready. If and when that opportunity comes up for him, he'll be there, he'll show up, and you guys will see the best that he's got to give.
“I've got no doubt that if and when his opportunity comes up, he's not going to disappoint.”