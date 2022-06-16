College World Series: Former Sooners star Kyler Murray speaks to OU baseball before its Game 1 matchup with Texas A&M

Former Oklahoma football and baseball star, and current Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray gave the Sooners a pre-game prep talk Thursday night ahead of their College World Series Game 1 matchup against No. 5 Texas A&M in Omaha.
Look who’s in Omaha! Pre-CWS pep talk. @K1 @OU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/rRpulp3TZO— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) June 17, 2022
Murray, who won the Heisman Trophy and was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, played under coach Skip Johnson from 2017-18. He started 50 of his 51 games for the Sooners in 2018 and hit .296 with 10 home runs, 13 doubles, 47 RBIs, 46 runs and 10 stolen bases.
He was also drafted No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics but opted to play football instead. Murray transferred to Oklahoma from Texas A&M in late 2015.
Shout out Skipper, Cash, Hook & the boys! See y’all in Omaha…🥋 @OU_Baseball @CoachJohnsonOU— Kyler Murray (@K1) June 12, 2022
The Sooners and the Aggies square off at 1 p.m. Friday in Omaha on ESPN.
