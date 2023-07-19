 Skip to main content
Browns release former Sooners defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

Perrion Winfrey

Defensive end Perrion Winfrey fist bumps strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt during OU Pro Day 2022 on March 9.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Cleveland Browns have released former OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, the team announced Wednesday.

Winfrey is under police investigation after a woman claimed he threatened her and had a gun in his possession in an incident that occurred Tuesday, according to reports

Winfrey was selected with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 292-pounder tallied 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in one season with the Browns.

Winfrey spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Iowa Western. Winfrey collected 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and forced a fumble during the 2021 season.

