Browns release former Sooners defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey

The Cleveland Browns have released former OU defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey, the team announced Wednesday.
We have released DT Perrion Winfrey.📰 » https://t.co/LEsyKYqLR9 pic.twitter.com/8gjCN8f6Fg— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 19, 2023
Winfrey is under police investigation after a woman claimed he threatened her and had a gun in his possession in an incident that occurred Tuesday, according to reports.
Winfrey was selected with the No. 108 pick in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-4, 292-pounder tallied 22 tackles, one tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks in one season with the Browns.
Winfrey spent two seasons with the Sooners after transferring from Iowa Western. Winfrey collected 23 tackles, 5.5 sacks and forced a fumble during the 2021 season.