Big 12 Media Days 2022: Brett Yormark not opposed to OU, Texas leaving for SEC before 2025

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Big 12 is setting up shop for the future.
Incoming commissioner Brett Yormark announced he’s looking into all options for the benefit of the conference. With a rapidly changing NCAA landscape, Yormark left the potential for future realignment on the table.
"Moments like these do not happen often,” Yormark said. “We must seize them and make the most of them … there's no doubt the Big 12 is open for business.”
Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave the Big 12 when its grant of rights with the league expires in 2025, however Yormark said he's “not against” negotiating an earlier departure for the two schools.
With a small group of reporters, new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said "I'm not against" having negotiations that allow Texas/OU to leave for the SEC early. "But it's got to be in the best interest of the conference, obviously."— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) July 13, 2022
When UCLA and USC announced plans to move to the Big 10 in 2024 on June 30, speculation sweeped about the possibility of the Big 12 poaching remaining Pac-12 teams. When asked about reports of the conference pursuing Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado, he noted the conference is open to anything.
“I think it's fair to say I've received a lot of phone calls of interest (of realignment),” Yormark said. “People understand the direction of the Big 12 and we're exploring those levels of interest, although nothing is imminent.”
While the Sooners and Longhorns prepare to leave the league, the Big 12 is adding Cincinnati, Central Florida, Brigham Young and Houston in 2023. BYU is joining as an independent while the Bearcats, Cougars and UCF are leaving the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023, meaning the league will field at least 12 teams for the first time since 2011.
Current Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who will be replaced by Yormark on August 1, felt like the league was in harmony during last year’s event, but was shocked when OU and Texas announced a move to the SEC just eight days later.
“Some of you will recall last year I said at this time that I thought our board was as aligned as I had seen them during my 10 years with the Big 12.” Bowsbly said. “It was just eight days later that OU and Texas announced they were going to the SEC, so you can take my assessment of calm waters for what they're worth.”
As the SEC and Big 10 continue to add teams to their respective leagues, Yormark is continuing to stay focused on the Big 12. He noted that he’s not paying attention to the progress of other conferences but instead looking to maximize the upside of the Big 12.
“As you get to know me, I don't really pay much attention to anything else but us,” Yormark said. “I think there's incredible upside in the Big 12. It's one of the reasons that I'm here today. We have a chance to build our brand, our business and nationalize our conference in a way that hasn't been done before. I'm excited to go to work and start that process.”
