'An amazing feeling': Ragan Smith's perfect 10.0 helps OU women's gymnastics beat TWU before strong crowd

Ragan Smith stepped backwards with confidence, hurled her body into a backflip and twirled into a flawless dismount off the beam.
As the scoreboard flashed, 3,352 fans inside the Lloyd Noble Center reacted with jubilation as the junior finally notched the first perfect 10 of her college career. It was a long time coming for the former U.S. National Team member and Olympic alternate, who had topped out at 9.975 through her first two seasons at Oklahoma.
“I never thought I would get the score,” Smith said. “I don’t really think about the score. I think about my best routine… as long as I do my own best, then I’m happy with it.”
Finally, Smith did run through her beam routine absolutely though, and it gave No. 2 Oklahoma (6-1, 1-0 Big 12) its fourth-consecutive home meet with a perfect 10.0, leading to a a 198.050-194.775 victory over Texas Woman’s University (2-5) in the second competition of a three-meet homestand in Norman.
Despite the competition being rescheduled from Friday to Sunday due to a snowstorm, the Sooners competed up to and beyond their capabilities. Not only did the gymnasts have to adjust to the rescheduling, but the lack of heat in the arena on Sunday served as another disturbance to the gymnasts’s warmup.
Defying the chilly atmosphere, the energy among fans at Sunday’s meet shot up after Smith’s routine, and her flawless performance on beam propelled her to another meet-high of 9.975 on floor in the last rotation.
“I was ready to go out there and kill it,” Smith said. “I had so much energy, I felt like I was bouncing off the walls.”
The energy Smith possessed has seemingly been contagious throughout her team when the Sooners perform in front of the home crowd. OU hasn’t notched any perfect 10s in road meets this season, but has notched five across four meets in Norman.
OU is 123-4 at home since coach K.J. Kindler’s arrival as head in 2007. The Sooners are well aware of their fanbase’s ability to swing momentum in their favor.
“I love when the 10 came up, the place just lit up,” Kindler said following Sunday’s victory. “That’s an amazing feeling for an athlete to have when that score goes up and to have the audience that engaged in it.”
After stumbling on the road against No. 3 Utah in its second meet of the season, the Sooners have been on a tear since.
They entered Sunday’s competition on a three-meet win streak and after a commanding 198.200-196.625 win over No. 7 Denver on Jan. 30. Woodard also earned her first career perfect 10 against Denver just before Smith competed, notching it in similar fashion on beam.
Oklahoma began Sunday’s meet with an uncharacteristic 49.150 on vault, as the Sooners couldn’t break 9.9 for the first time this season. However, they rebounded on bars, with Smith posting a 9.95 and sophomore Audrey Davis tallying a 9.975.
OU comfortably controlled the meet after the lackluster performance on vault, nailing a 49.650 on bars to further assert itself as the No. 1 team nationally on the event.
As fifth-year senior Carly Woodard finished on beam with a 9.95, the veteran set the tone for the perfect routine by Smith. Sophomore Katherine LeVasseur, who earned her own perfect 10.0 on vault on Jan. 9, added a 9.975 on beam.
Kindler stressed the importance of how these perfect scores can assist a team and an individual down the road. The 16th-year head coach said when a gymnast reaches a 10.0, its impact is infectious and spills into more confidence for the next meet.
The Sooners entered the last rotation on floor with a 148.425-145.975 advantage. Freshmen Jordan Bowers and Danae Fletcher tallied a 9.95 and 9.875, respectively, while Woodard posted a 9.9. Smith’s well-rounded performance also included a career-high 9.975 on floor to end the competition.
Next, Oklahoma will next take on George Washington to end its three-meet homestand at 6:45 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 at the Lloyd Noble Center.
The home advantage for Smith and the Sooners has served them well thus far this season, as they prepare to compete in front of their beloved Sooner Nation again next weekend.
“I love the fans,” Smith said. “I love Sooner Nation.”
