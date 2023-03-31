2023 OU Pro Day: Running back Eric Gray taking lessons learned from DeMarco Murray into NFL

DeMarco Murray stood in the middle of a roped off area near the various workouts Thursday at Oklahoma’s Pro Day.
As the Sooners’ running backs coach watched his pupil and 2022 All-Big 12 Second Team honoree Eric Gray participate in the 40-yard dash, 20-yard shuttle, 3-cone drill and bench press event, he couldn’t help but smile. Gray looks to the former NFL first-team All-Pro ball carrier as his mentor and says he’s taught him many lessons since the moment he transferred from Tennessee after the 2020 season
“Just being that pro, being a pro in everything you do,” Gray told the OU Daily Thursday of Murray’s guidance. “He taught me so much about it's how you look, it’s how you dress, it's everything because they're investing millions of dollars into you. So you have to make sure that you go out there and put your best foot forward every single day.”
Gray, who recorded a 9 feet, 10 inch broad jump and a 37 ½ inch vertical at the NFL Scouting Combine in early March, notably waited until Thursday to run his much-anticipated 40. The Memphis native ran a 4.62 second 40 time, solidifying himself as a projected day two selection at the 2023 NFL Draft in April.
#Sooners RB Eric Gray’s official 40 time: 4.62 pic.twitter.com/56gBelkudy— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 30, 2023
He also completed his 20-yard shuttle in 4.2 seconds, his 3-cone drill in 7.25 seconds and benched 14 reps. Gray credits his success to Murray, who was the deciding factor in his decision to commit to Oklahoma.
#Sooners former RB Eric Gray’s bench press: pic.twitter.com/VP4lKSxlWS— Colton Sulley (@colton_sulley) March 30, 2023
“It was the reason I came here, was DeMarco Murray,” Gray said. “Him playing the game at a high level, I felt like he could teach me how to be a pro, how to sustain at that next level so having him is just an added bonus for me.”
Since the conclusion of the 2022-23 season when he opted out of the Sooners’ bowl game and in addition to meeting with teams, Gray has worked out at Exos, a gym in Frisco, Texas, with former Sooners teammates wide receiver Marvin Mims and tight end Brayden Willis to prepare for the combine and Pro Day.
“It's been a great process,” Gray said. “I've been around some competitive guys, been around some great guys. I was going out there and just competing everyday, iron sharpens iron. So I was around a great group.”
Gray, who reached 1,100 yards in a season quicker than any OU running back since Adrian Peterson in 2004, says he’s heard from nearly half the teams in the NFL and met with various running backs coaches to see how his game fits their schemes.
One of those abilities that makes him unique: his pass protection and catching abilities.
In 2022 with Oklahoma, Gray caught 33 passes for 229 yards. He shined in the Sooners’ loss to Baylor on Nov. 5 when he caught eight passes for 58 yards. He said Thursday his game is often compared to Alvin Kamara’s, also a former Tennessee running back and known for his ability to both run and catch.
“It sets me apart from the other guys,” Gray said. “Being able to catch that ball out of the backfield. You see where the game is going nowadays, you have to be able to catch out of the backfield to play this position.”
In addition to Murray, Gray said he’s thankful for his time at OU and said he had no regrets for deciding to transfer.
Being a part of the first Oklahoma draft class coached by Brent Venables, Gray said the first-time head coach’s family-like environment helped prepare him for this moment. He also said he’s leaving the program in good hands with talented sophomores Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.
“Just that family atmosphere,” Gray said. “Me coming in here, just being confident in my game, knowing who Eric Gray is. Like I said, with DeMarco teaching me how to be a pro, teaching me how to approach the game, not only on the field, but off the field. Just being a pro in everything that you do has definitely helped me.”
As for the draft, Gray hasn’t felt any nerves yet. While it’ll be a dream come true to hear his name called on TV, he couldn’t confirm whether or not he’s going to cry when the moment comes.
“It’s gonna mean a lot, I said I'm not gonna cry, but we'll see,” Gray said. “My family, my mom and dad are gonna cry for sure. So I'm gonna let them have it but it's gonna mean a lot."
