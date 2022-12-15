Columbia Scholastic Press Association Crown finalist 2023
Courtesy of Columbia Scholastic Press Association

The OU Daily was named a 2023 Crown Award finalist Wednesday in the Columbia Scholastic Press Association’s hybrid news category

The Crowns honor the nation’s top student media publications for overall excellence. The other finalists in the category, which evaluates news organizations’ collective digital and newspaper work, this year were: 

This marks the Daily’s seventh consecutive year as a finalist, its longest streak in organization history, per available records. 

Finalists will learn whether they earned Gold or Silver distinctions at the annual College Media convention March 8-11 in New York.

OU Student Media newsroom adviser

Seth Prince advises the newsroom operations of OU Student Media, including The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine. He is also an adjunct instructor for Gaylord College.

