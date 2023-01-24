 Skip to main content
OU Student Veterans Association to move to new Union location

Leaves at the Union

Crimson tinted leaves on a tree outside of the Memorial Student Union on Nov. 18, 2022.

 Megan O'Donnell/The Daily

A new area for student veterans will replace the old Starbucks in the Oklahoma Memorial Union to provide various opportunities and services.

The discussion behind the Veterans Zone began when the Student Veterans Association started looking for a more central location for its offices, which was located in the Accessibility and Disability Resource Center, according to a university spokesperson. Once completed, the zone will have the potential to serve several hundred student veterans.

The Veterans Zone will offer a variety of student veteran programming, meetings and events, according to the spokesperson. It will also provide office hours and programming for Peer Advisors for Veteran Education.

Additionally, the zone will provide a space for Green Zone training, student veteran study sessions, veteran administration and other off-campus military-related benefit resource and information sessions.

In an email to OU Daily, SVA advisor Shad Satterthwaite wrote that the university hopes to complete the zone by the end of the semester.

“The Veteran Zone is expected to be a place where student veterans will feel at home and are able to collaborate and network with other student veterans,” the university spokesperson wrote.

This story was edited by Alexia Aston and Karoline Leonard. Mary Ann Livingood and Nikkie Aisha copy edited this story.

news reporter

Caleb Wortz is a journalism senior and a news reporter at the Daily. He started at the Daily in the spring of 2022. He is originally from Sapulpa, Oklahoma.

