OU releases 2021 statistics indicating increase in domestic, dating violence, decrease in sexual assault reports

OU released its Annual Security and Fire Safety Report with compiled crime statistics from 2019-2021, revealing an increase in on-campus domestic and dating violence and a decrease in on-campus sexual assault reports.
In compliance with the Violence Against Women Act, OU included statistics for incidents of domestic violence, dating violence and stalking. While reports of on-campus stalking stayed the same between 2020 and 2021 with seven reports each, domestic and dating violence both went up.
16 cases of domestic violence were reported in 2021 compared to four in 2020, according to the report. Instances of dating violence went up to 12 in 2021 compared to five in 2020. However, reports in 2021 were less than those in 2019, which saw 22 cases of domestic violence and 19 cases of dating violence.
In comparison, Baylor University reported a slight increase in domestic and dating violence in 2021, with eight cases of dating violence and five of domestic. In 2020, they reported seven cases of dating violence and four cases of domestic.
Texas Tech University reported an increase in domestic and dating violence in 2021 with 18 instances of dating violence and nine instances of domestic compared to 13 dating and one domestic in 2020.
Neither Oklahoma State University or the University of Texas have posted their yearly reports online.
OU reported a decrease in sexual assault reports on campus in 2021 with 46 instances compared to 68 in 2020 and 55 in 2019, according to the safety report.
Reports of sexual assault increased at Baylor University with 30 reports in 2021, 26 reported in 2020 and 25 in 2019. Texas Tech University also reported an increase in on-campus sexual assaults with 38 in 2021,10 in 2020 and 25 in 2019.
The number of drug law violations decreased slightly compared to the previous year, with 19 arrests reported in 2021 and 21 reported in 2020, according to the report. Both years are a sharp decrease from the 38 arrests reported in 2019.
In 2021, the report states that there were no arrests made on campus for liquor law violations, compared to six arrests in 2020 and two in 2019. There were 128 disciplinary referrals for liquor law violations, a decrease from the 231 referrals in 2020.
The report also states that 10 motor vehicle thefts were reported in 2021 compared to six in 2020 and four in 2019. Motor vehicle thefts on public property sharply increased to 25 reports in 2021 compared to nine in 2020 and two in 2019.
Since August of 2022 the OU campus has been alerted to six motor vehicle thefts via the OU alert system. However, burglary reports on campus decreased to seven reports in 2021 from 32 in 2020.
Reports of on-campus aggravated assaults went up in 2021 to four instances compared to one in 2020 and one in 2019.
The OU Police Department, the Norman Police Department, the OU Division of Student Affairs, OU Residence Life, OU Housing, and the OU Athletics Department document the statistics available in the report.
For more information on reporting student, faculty or staff issues related to gender equity, harassment, sexual assault or misconduct and domestic violence, community members can visit the Sexual Misconduct Office’s website, email smo@ou.edu or call 405-325-2215.
Community members can also contact the 24-hour reporting hotline with reports of bias, discrimination, harassment or misconduct. The hotline can be reached at 844-428-6531.
Additionally, OU Advocates is a confidential advocate and referral resource for sexual assault or misconduct issues for students, faculty or staff that can be contacted through their website or anytime at 405-615-0013.
