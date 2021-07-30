You are the owner of this article.
OU recommends vaccinations, masks in updated COVID-19 protocols as COVID-19 delta variant cases rise

OU Mask w/ black background
Image by Megan Foisy

OU updated its COVID-19 protocols in a Friday email as it prepares to resume in-person classes for the fall. 

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a statement July 27 recommending vaccinated individuals wear masks in certain indoor settings amid a rise in breakthrough infections related to the COVID-19 delta variant. 

OU recommended various measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the “OU Together” initiative. The university “strongly” encouraged COVID-19 vaccination for the OU community — especially those residing in congregate housing.

OU students are encouraged to mask indoors, especially when they are in highly populated areas like classrooms and special events. Masking is still mandatory in patient-care facilities and public transportation, according to the email.

OU students, faculty and staff working in clinical settings around patients and those planning to study abroad are required to vaccinate against COVID-19, according to the email. 

OU Students can receive free vaccinations at vaccine clinics that will be hosted during move-in week, Camp Crimson and the first weeks of class. More details will be announced soon, according to the email.

The email linked OU’s COVID-19 FAQ and updated policies as well as testing locations for the three OU campuses.

As a replacement for OU’s COVID-19 screening and reporting tool used last semester, OU-Norman will use the “Healthy Together” app, according to the email. 

OU students, faculty and staff are encouraged to complete the app’s survey before taking part in on and off-campus activities each time they answer “yes” to the questions listed in section two of the Phase IV Return Plan.

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

