You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU Office of American Indian Programs, Services to host Indigenous Awareness Month celebration

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
indigenous

The Indigenous Awareness Month celebration will take place on the South Oval from 7-10 p.m.

 Graphic provided

OU’s Office of American Indian Programs and Services will host an Indigenous Awareness Month celebration Friday.

According to an event flier from the OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the event will consist of food vendors, free t-shirts, art activities and a cornhole tournament, among others. The event will also feature music from Nike N7 and Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate, Emcee One.

The event will be held on the South Oval from 7-10 p.m., with free admission open to the public. OU’s masking and social distancing policies will be enforced at the event, according to the flier.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments