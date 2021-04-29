OU Office of American Indian Programs, Services to host Indigenous Awareness Month celebration

OU’s Office of American Indian Programs and Services will host an Indigenous Awareness Month celebration Friday.
According to an event flier from the OU Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, the event will consist of food vendors, free t-shirts, art activities and a cornhole tournament, among others. The event will also feature music from Nike N7 and Oklahoma City Thunder affiliate, Emcee One.
The event will be held on the South Oval from 7-10 p.m., with free admission open to the public. OU’s masking and social distancing policies will be enforced at the event, according to the flier.
