OU chapter of NAACP, Student Government Association to host Black safe space workshop

The OU Student Government Association and OU’s chapter of the NAACP will host a forum at 7:30 p.m. this evening to allow members of OU’s Black community to verbalize their feelings, according to the event flier.
Our Space — a Black safe space workshop — will allow Black OU students, faculty and staff to share their perspectives amid the “compounding traumatizing events” and the “fortitude” it takes to be Black at a predominately white institution, according to the registration form. Terrance Banner, one of the University Counseling Center’s Black counselors, will help facilitate discussion.
Although the organizations appreciate the support of all non-Black allies, “this event is specifically for the OU Black community,” according to the form.
“As Black students existing in a predominantly white space, we deserve a space to comfortably share how we've been doing and discuss how we are processing,” the form read.
Our Space will be held at the Thurman J. White Forum Building and can also be accessed via Zoom. Click on the form to RSVP and submit discussion topics.
