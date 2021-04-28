You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

OU chapter of NAACP, Student Government Association to host Black safe space workshop

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
workshop

The Our Space Workshop will be held this evening.

 Graphic from OUNAACP Instagram page

The OU Student Government Association and OU’s chapter of the NAACP will host a forum at 7:30 p.m. this evening to allow members of OU’s Black community to verbalize their feelings, according to the event flier. 

Our Space — a Black safe space workshop — will allow Black OU students, faculty and staff to share their perspectives amid the “compounding traumatizing events” and the “fortitude” it takes to be Black at a predominately white institution, according to the registration form. Terrance Banner, one of the University Counseling Center’s Black counselors, will help facilitate discussion.

Although the organizations appreciate the support of all non-Black allies, “this event is specifically for the OU Black community,” according to the form. 

“As Black students existing in a predominantly white space, we deserve a space to comfortably share how we've been doing and discuss how we are processing,” the form read. 

Our Space will be held at the Thurman J. White Forum Building and can also be accessed via Zoom. Click on the form to RSVP and submit discussion topics. 

Tags

Alexia Aston joined The Daily in the fall of 2020 as a news reporter. Alexia is a journalism major from Clinton, Oklahoma.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments