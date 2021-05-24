OU AAUP chapter urges university to require vaccinations following update to mask, social distancing requirements

The OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors urged the university to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for students and employees before returning to in-person activities in the fall semester in a Monday press release.
OU recently lifted its university-wide masking requirements and social distancing policies May 19 following the CDC’s recent change in guidelines stating fully vaccinated individuals may resume pre-pandemic activities without wearing a mask or social distancing. The CDC further encouraged immunocompromised individuals to continue wearing masks and social distancing even if they are fully vaccinated.
The association wrote in a press release OU did not justify why proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will not be required from all students, faculty and staff except for those in “health-related activities and education abroad programs.” It wrote that this is “most likely to bring confusion” when students and faculty return to campus in August.
“During this once in a century pandemic, the University of Oklahoma should be setting an example,” the association wrote in the release. “Instead, the recent changes in guidelines from the U.S. Center for Disease Control (and Prevention) combined with various state and local standards have university administrators yielding to the lowest common denominator.”
According to the release, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that around 404 U.S. universities, including large public universities, have set COVID-19 vaccination requirements for students and employees for the fall semester after the CDC’s recent guidelines.
The association encouraged the university to follow the state’s model for legal immunization requirements for vaccines like Hepatitis B and measles, mumps and rubella, and tuberculosis by requiring COVID-19 vaccinations and evidence of negative tests for students and employees to attend classes in the fall semester.
“We strongly urge President Harroz, the Board of Regents and the OU Administration to consider adhering to these precedents from other universities and the guidelines on immunization before allowing students and university personnel to return to classes and university activities in the Fall,” the association wrote in the release.
