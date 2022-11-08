 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Josh Brecheen wins Oklahoma House 2nd Congressional District seat

Josh Brecheen

Josh Brecheen wins Oklahoma's 2nd Congressional District seat. 

 Photo provided

Republican and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Democratic candidate Naomi Andrews and independent Ben “Bulldog” Robinson to represent Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

Brecheen received 70.95 percent of votes cast, with Andrews obtaining 24.91 percent and Robinson earning 4.13 percent with 352 out of 546 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Brecheen defeated state Rep. Avery Frix for the Republican candidacy in the August runoffs. 

Brecheen was open about his support of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade while running for office. His campaign focused on upholding the electoral college, decreasing the federal government’s role in education, building a wall on the U.S. southern border and upholding the Second Amendment. 

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments