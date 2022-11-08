Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican Josh Brecheen wins Oklahoma House 2nd Congressional District seat

Republican and former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Democratic candidate Naomi Andrews and independent Ben “Bulldog” Robinson to represent Oklahoma’s 2nd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Brecheen received 70.95 percent of votes cast, with Andrews obtaining 24.91 percent and Robinson earning 4.13 percent with 352 out of 546 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Brecheen defeated state Rep. Avery Frix for the Republican candidacy in the August runoffs.
Brecheen was open about his support of the Dobbs v. Jackson ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade while running for office. His campaign focused on upholding the electoral college, decreasing the federal government’s role in education, building a wall on the U.S. southern border and upholding the Second Amendment.
