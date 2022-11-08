 Skip to main content
Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Frank Lucas wins Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Frank Lucas wins Oklahoma's 3rd Congressional District seat. 

Republican incumbent Frank Lucas defeated Democrat Jeremiah Ross to represent Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board

Lucas received 76.76 percent of votes cast, with Ross obtaining 23.24 percent with 322 out of 462 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Lucas won the Republican candidacy in June. 

Lucas has served District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, beginning in 2003. Prior to his federal role, Lucas served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1988-94. 

Lucas’ campaign focused on upholding Second Amendment rights and uplifting veterans and agriculture. He is also anti-abortion. He currently serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and serves on the House Committee on Financial Services. 

