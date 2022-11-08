Oklahoma elections 2022: Republican incumbent Frank Lucas wins Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District seat

Republican incumbent Frank Lucas defeated Democrat Jeremiah Ross to represent Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Lucas received 76.76 percent of votes cast, with Ross obtaining 23.24 percent with 322 out of 462 precincts reporting, according to unofficial results. Lucas won the Republican candidacy in June.
Lucas has served District 3 in the U.S. House of Representatives for 19 years, beginning in 2003. Prior to his federal role, Lucas served in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1988-94.
Lucas’ campaign focused on upholding Second Amendment rights and uplifting veterans and agriculture. He is also anti-abortion. He currently serves as the ranking member of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology and serves on the House Committee on Financial Services.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.