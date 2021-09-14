Norman City Council votes to allocate $500,000 in American Rescue Plan funds toward vaccine incentives

The Norman City Council voted to pass a resolution allocating $500,000 of the city's $9.2 million American Rescue Plan fund toward a four-part vaccine incentive program slated to begin in October during its Tuesday evening city conference.
This article was written in a live blog format.
9:10 P.M.
Agenda items 24-27 postponed to October 12, including items related to the City of Norman's land use and transportation plan and a preliminary plat addition between Jenkins Ave. and 12th Ave. S.E.
8:23 P.M.
The original resolution passed with a vote of 5-4, with Tortorello, Foreman, Lynn and Studley voting in opposition.
8:22 P.M.
The amendment failed with a vote of 6-3, with Foreman, Lynn and Studley voting in favor.
8:18 P.M.
Mayor Breea Clark agrees with the employee aspect of the bill and says that a $25 gift card may do more for people than what some members of the council may believe.
8:10 P.M.
Ward 2 Councilmember Lauren Schueler said she disagreed with Foreman's amendment, expressing her support for the original proposal. She said incentives would provide economic development and agreed with Hall's point regarding the importance of vaccine incentives for city employees.
8:05 P.M.
Ward 1 Councilmember Brandi Studley said agrees with Tortorello and Lynn's sentiment that "everyone that's going to get vaccinated is."
"Right now, it is your choice, and I think everyone that has wanted to have got and gotten it," Studley said.
Studley said she agreed with Foreman's amendment. She felt the remaining $400,000 could be used to aid the homeless and other city needs rather than incentives.
8:00 P.M.
Hall said she was reluctant to approve Foreman's amendment, as she felt the city employee payment aspect is important to consider following all of the work those staff members did throughout the pandemic.
7:56 P.M.
Foreman motioned to amend the resolution to just a $100,000 allocation. She requested the focus remain on vaccination pods and home access.
7:51 P.M.
Citizen Stephen Ellis said the expansion of access to vaccines is important, but disagrees with the incentive aspect.
7:45 P.M.
Ward 4 resident Cynthia Rogers said not everyone can easily access COVID-19 vaccines or tests, and the a $25 gift card may be the factor that pushes those people to go out of their way. She encouraged the council to motion for a change tin he $250 incentive for city employees to cover only those who are newly vaccinated.
7:40 P.M.
Ward 4 Councilmember Lee Hall asked if there was a chance remaining funds from unused vaccine incentives would return to the city. Olsen said it is a possibility.
7:35 P.M.
The $250,000 lottery that was perviously a part of the incentive program was removed from the resolution.
7:29 P.M.
Ward 5 Councilmember Rarchar Tortorello expresses his opposition to the program saying "if you were getting vaccinated, you would've been vaccinated by now. If you're not, you're not."
Ward 3 Councilmember Kelly Lynn agreed with Tortorello, as he said this money is "desperately" needed elsewhere.
7:23 P.M.
Presentation by Parks and Recreation director Jason Olsen on vaccine incentive program began. He said the program was altered to include four stages. The program would before November 30, lasting 60 days.
The stages include sending vaccination pods into zip codes that "need them the most," at home vaccinations with the help of United Way, a $250 incentive for all City of Norman employees, with a cap of $250,000, and a $25 gift card to a local business for citizens who get vaccinated.
6:48 P.M.
Ward 6 Councilmember Elizabeth Foreman announced her plan to seek re-election in Feb. 2022.
6:43 P.M.
Council passed a proclamation defining Sept. 17-23 as Constitution Week, marking the 233rd anniversary of the framing of the U.S. Constitution by the Constitutional Convention.
6:37 P.M.
Council passes proclamations to name the month of September Pain Awareness and Hispanic Heritage Month in the city of Norman unanimously.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.