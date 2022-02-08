 Skip to main content
Matt Peacock wins Norman City Council Ward 8 seat, enters 2nd term

Matt Peacock

Architect Matt Peacock.

 Via the City of Norman's website

The Norman City Council election for the Ward 8 seat concluded Tuesday evening with incumbent Matt Peacock defeating OU alumnus Scott Dixon in a narrow 148-vote margin. 

Peacock received 52.46 percent of 3,004 votes cast, with Dixon earning 47.54 percent, according to unofficial online results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Peacock, an architect, previously told the Daily he wants to make Norman better for the kids in Norman. He also said one of his main goals is to make Norman's environment more pedestrian-friendly. He plans to focus on “responsible and sustainable development practices” and “historic preservation” to make Norman “more walkable and less car-centric.” 

Peacock served in the Ward 8 position last year and previously worked with the Norman Arts Council and as a city planning commissioner. He is also a large proponent of the Norman arts district and said, because of events like the Norman Music Fest, the Second Friday Artwalk and Jazz in June, Norman has “one of the greatest experience economies in the entire state.” As a Ward 8 council member and architect, he plans to continue supporting these events that bring revenue to the city.

Dixon wrote in a message that his hat's off to Peacock. He congratulated him, writing that Peacock's win was "well deserved." Dixon said he does not plan to request a vote recount.

Peacock did not respond to The Daily for comment before publication.

Peacock’s term will run until the next council election for even wards in 2024.

