Live updates: OU reacts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Oklahoma and OU community reacted to the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion and privacy in healthcare, on Friday.
Oklahoma's Attorney General John O'Conner certified the state's trigger law, section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes, following the decision.
Here is how the community reacted to the decision:
My statement on the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade: pic.twitter.com/RqulQXbaPw— Governor Kevin Stitt (@GovStitt) June 24, 2022
The court’s decision today means millions of Oklahoma women have lost agency over their own lives and health care. We will fight to get it back. And we will ensure Oklahoma has a governor who will protect women and doctors. Today is a day to be strong. I will not be deterred.— Joy Hofmeister (@joy4ok) June 24, 2022
So…states can decide what to do with my uterus but NOT what to do with guns.— Erin Simpson 🏳️🌈 (@ErinSimp) June 24, 2022
Oklahoma has had no abortion access since May 25. What the SC did today is reinforce that we can't wait for Congress to protect Oklahomans against forced birth policies our state leaders pass + our district attorneys prosecute. I will fight every step of the way. #NotGoingBack https://t.co/y1IJnTqjXK— Kate Bierman (@BiermanForHD44) June 24, 2022
Rachar S. Tortorello, Ward 5 city councilmember for the City of Norman, posted on Facebook, saying, "While the authoritarian Left will burn, loot, and injure more innocent people following this decision, their violence will pale in comparison to the human lives this decision will save."
Kelly Lynn: pic.twitter.com/KL1XjuG3qZ— Max Bryan (@MBryanOK) June 24, 2022
House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) issued a statement with House Minority Caucus Chair Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City), saying, "There is no way to sugarcoat that women in America, especially in America, especially in states like Oklahoma, have fewer rights now than they did when they woke up this morning."
Good day to be a baby. Human life is precious because we’re all made in God’s image.Genesis 1:27 “So God created mankind in his own image, in the image of God he created them; male and female he created them.”— Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) June 24, 2022
Today and everyday I’m thankful for Sonia Sotomayor, my Boricua sister. But today like everyday I worry for her. I hope her circle embraces her.— Mirelsie (Melli) Velázquez (@Melli75) June 24, 2022
Where we are going, where we have been. https://t.co/svrA4mmfWH— Rilla Askew (@RillaAskew) June 24, 2022
I left my house to vote this morning & came back to a supreme court decision that tries to rip away bodily autonomy for us. I'll continue to fight while weeping and holding you all as close as possible. As SCOTUS tries to pull us backwards I can't express enough. We Save Us.— Mauree Turner | They / Them (@MaureeTurnerOK) June 24, 2022
Norman Mayor Breea Clark gave a statement to the OU Daily, calling the Supreme Court decision a "horrifying attack."
"It may have started with a woman's right to make her own choices, but this will just be the beginning," Clark said. "Elected officials and judges should be working to protect our rights as American citizens, not taking them away."
Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) released a statement via Twitter:
Today is a great day for our nation—as Roe v. Wade has been overturned! “The constitution does not confer a right to abortion. Roe and Casey are overruled and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives”— Sen. James Lankford (@SenatorLankford) June 24, 2022
In a statement to OU Daily, Student Government Association President Zack Lissau said the Dobbs decision should be a “wake up call” for young people in this country to vote.
“After today’s decision, people are frightened, and rightfully so. It’s on all of us to elect representatives to protect the rights of all people. I encourage anyone who needs to talk to OU Counseling. Today’s decision reinforced the importance of civic action when human rights are at risk,” Lissau wrote.
