Live updates: OU reacts to Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade

Standing on the steps of the state Capitol, a young protester joins her family to fight against the restrictive abortion bills moving through Oklahoma Legislature in April.

 Karoline Leonard/OU Daily

Oklahoma and OU community reacted to the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to abortion and privacy in healthcare, on Friday. 

Oklahoma's Attorney General John O'Conner certified the state's trigger law, section 861 of Title 21 of the Oklahoma Statutes, following the decision. 

Here is how the community reacted to the decision: 

Rachar S. Tortorello, Ward 5 city councilmember for the City of Norman, posted on Facebook, saying, "While the authoritarian Left will burn, loot, and injure more innocent people following this decision, their violence will pale in comparison to the human lives this decision will save."

House Minority Leader Emily Virgin (D-Norman) issued a statement with House Minority Caucus Chair Cyndi Munson (D-Oklahoma City), saying, "There is no way to sugarcoat that women in America, especially in America, especially in states like Oklahoma, have fewer rights now than they did when they woke up this morning." 

Norman Mayor Breea Clark gave a statement to the OU Daily, calling the Supreme Court decision a "horrifying attack." 

"It may have started with a woman's right to make her own choices, but this will just be the beginning," Clark said. "Elected officials and judges should be working to protect our rights as American citizens, not taking them away." 

Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford (R) released a statement via Twitter:

In a statement to OU Daily, Student Government Association President Zack Lissau said the Dobbs decision should be a “wake up call” for young people in this country to vote. 

“After today’s decision, people are frightened, and rightfully so. It’s on all of us to elect representatives to protect the rights of all people. I encourage anyone who needs to talk to OU Counseling. Today’s decision reinforced the importance of civic action when human rights are at risk,” Lissau wrote.

