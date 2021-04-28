You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Educational Racial Justice For Norman Public Schools group makes demands for students of color

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Norman High School

Norman High School on Nov. 1.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Educational Racial Justice For Norman Public Schools, a group aimed at bringing attention to reported incidents of racism and negative experiences in the school system, outlined demands for NPS in an Instagram post.

The demands included ending the student resource officer program, teaching an instate ethnic studies program, providing a student resource coordinator for Black, Indigenous and students of color and requiring diversity and inclusion training for faculty and staff. 

According to The Norman Transcript, the district’s school resource officer program has placed Norman police officers in NPS schools for the past four years. Currently, nine officers serve in the district.

In an Instagram message to The Daily, the account wrote it’s a “collective” of NPS alumni and high school students that experienced or are currently experiencing racism and racial violence from faculty, administration and SROs.

The account’s posts feature anonymous users allegedly affiliated with NPS sharing their experiences using a Google form linked in the account’s bio.

“Throughout elementary school, I was mistreated for being a foreigner. Students called me names, and parents assumed I didn’t speak English,” one post read. “I was bullied relentlessly, and administrators did nothing but sit back and watch.”

Another post detailed the experience of an anonymous former Madison Elementary School student. According to the post, the student was once called an “extremely racist nickname” by another student during fifth-grade attendance, and the teacher laughed.  

Another group, the Norman Collective for Racial Justice, has also spoken against SROs. According to a document created by the group, Black students are over three times more likely to be named in an SRO reporting incident. The guide also reports Black students are almost five times more likely to be contacted by the NPD for truancy despite making up 6 percent of the NPS population. 

“We hope to educate the community about racial disparities within the district and mobilize them to help make a change,” the account wrote. 

Tags

Katie Hallum is a journalism and international area studies double major who joined The Daily's news desk in spring 2021. Katie is a Tahlequah, Oklahoma native and citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments