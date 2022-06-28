Drummond defeats incumbent O'Connor to win Republican nomination for attorney general

Today’s primary showcased many Normanites exercising their right to vote. The Office of Attorney General has two candidates running today in a Republican primary, John M. O’Connor (R-Okla.) and Gentner F. Drummond (R), with Drummond winning the party's nomination.
Drummond defeated incumbent O’Connor, and has won the Republican nomination for attorney general. Decorated fighter pilot and life-long rancher, he will “defend our rights, uphold the rule of law and serve the people of Oklahoma, not the political elite,” according to his campaign site.
A law degree from Georgetown University and quick thinking during the Gulf War have shown many community members that he is capable. This candidate is openly endorsed by the publication Tulsa World.
“Drummond has the ideas, drive and autonomous approach to best serve the interests of Oklahoma,” according to Tulsa World.
Drummond received 50.87 percent, according to unofficial results. O'Connor delivered a concession speech at his joint with Gov. Kevin Stitt.
O’Connor said he did not see this coming and congratulated his opponent, Drummond.— Jillian Taylor𓃟 (@jilliantaylor__) June 29, 2022
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, when Drummond will face Libertarian Lynda Steele. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
