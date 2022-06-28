 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Deck wins Democratic nomination for House District 44, faces Harris in general election

  • Updated
  • 0
Deck

House District 44 Democratic nominee Jared Deck.

 Photo via campaign website

Jared Deck has won the Democratic candidacy for House District 44, defeating former congressmember Kate Bierman, per unofficial results. Deck will face Republican R.J. Harris in the general elections on Nov. 8. 

This race is Deck’s first, and he is endorsed by both Rep. Merelyn Bell (D-Norman) and Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman). He campaigned on education and medical debt reform. 

Deck received 65.24 percent of the vote.

Harris’ campaign focused on fighting for personal liberties and freedoms. Harris supports the legalization of marijuana. 

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments