Deck wins Democratic nomination for House District 44, faces Harris in general election

Jared Deck has won the Democratic candidacy for House District 44, defeating former congressmember Kate Bierman, per unofficial results. Deck will face Republican R.J. Harris in the general elections on Nov. 8.
This race is Deck’s first, and he is endorsed by both Rep. Merelyn Bell (D-Norman) and Sen. Mary Boren (D-Norman). He campaigned on education and medical debt reform.
Deck received 65.24 percent of the vote.
Harris’ campaign focused on fighting for personal liberties and freedoms. Harris supports the legalization of marijuana.
The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the OK Voter Portal.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.