Cleveland County Sheriff’s office reports 3rd death in custody in 3 months

The Cleveland County Detention Center, 2550 W. Franklin Road, Jan. 30, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/OU Daily

Editor’s Note: This story mentions instances related to suicide. A list of resources is listed at the bottom of this story. 

The Cleveland County Sheriff’s office reported an inmate died Friday in the county’s detention center after he was found hanging in his cell. 

In a Saturday press release, the sheriff’s office wrote that Cleveland County Detention Center staff found Joe Allen Sims Jr. hanging with a cloth wrapped around his neck at 4:46 p.m. Friday. 

The staff and medical personnel reportedly began life-saving measures immediately, but could not revive Sims. 

A joint investigation with the sheriff’s office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is ongoing, according to the release, and the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s office will provide an official cause of death. 

On Feb. 17, Sims was charged with escaping from arrest or detention, possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction, committing a felony with a firearm with a defaced identification number, driving under the influence and carrying a firearm simultaneously, driving with a canceled, suspended or revoked driver’s license, possession of controlled dangerous substance, leaving the scene of an accident involving damage and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The incident follows two recently-reported deaths in the detention center including OU alumna and Cookie Cottage owner Shannon Hanchett, 38, who was found dead around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 8 in the detention center. Life-saving measures were taken, and emergency medical services responded. 

Hanchett was initially arrested on Nov. 26 for placing false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.

Additionally, Noble resident Kathryn Milano, 66, died on Dec. 20 after experiencing a medical emergency while in custody. The sheriff’s office said Dec. 29 that Milano died in a local hospital, but her family said she died 40 minutes before arriving at the hospital.

