City of Norman, Norman Parks and Recreation to host local 'Juneteenth Festival'

The City of Norman will host a Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18, including speakers, vendors and live music.
The festival, put together by Norman Parks & Recreation, will take place at Reeves Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This marks the third celebration of Juneteenth in Norman, with the first official celebration taking place in 2020.
Early vendor registration will end on June 10, while late registration extends until June 13. Information on how to register can be found at the bottom of the event flyer.
We are looking forward to another wonderful community event to celebrate Juneteenth this year!Early registration for vendors, open through June 10! See more details below!#CoN #CommunityCollaborations #Juneteenth #NormanOk #BuildingAnInclusiveCommunity pic.twitter.com/vtDCHLKNbp— City of Norman, OK (@cityofnormanok) May 23, 2022
Tiffany Vrska, chief communications officer for the City of Norman, said the festival will include over two dozen vendors, a presentation from Norman’s poet laureate Julie Ann Ward and a fireworks display.
Norman Police and Fire Departments will be present at the event for security reasons and in case of emergency.
“Standard security measures that are taken at all major public events will continue to be taken; the health and safety of citizens remains the topmost priority of the City of Norman,” Vrska said.
Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and celebrates the emancipation of Black people from slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, though news did not reach people who were enslaved until two years later.
