 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

City of Norman, Norman Parks and Recreation to host local 'Juneteenth Festival'

  • 0
Juneteenth Flag

The Juneteenth flag represents the history and freedom of Black enslaved people and their descendants. 

 Image provided by Pixabay

The City of Norman will host a Juneteenth Festival on Saturday, June 18, including speakers, vendors and live music. 

The festival, put together by Norman Parks & Recreation, will take place at Reeves Park from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. This marks the third celebration of Juneteenth in Norman, with the first official celebration taking place in 2020. 

Early vendor registration will end on June 10, while late registration extends until June 13. Information on how to register can be found at the bottom of the event flyer. 

Tiffany Vrska, chief communications officer for the City of Norman, said the festival will include over two dozen vendors, a presentation from Norman’s poet laureate Julie Ann Ward and a fireworks display. 

Norman Police and Fire Departments will be present at the event for security reasons and in case of emergency.

“Standard security measures that are taken at all major public events will continue to be taken; the health and safety of citizens remains the topmost priority of the City of Norman,” Vrska said. 

Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas, in 1865 and celebrates the emancipation of Black people from slavery. The Emancipation Proclamation was issued on Jan. 1, 1863, though news did not reach people who were enslaved until two years later.

Tags

Support independent journalism serving OU

Do you appreciate the work we do as the only independent media outlet dedicated to serving OU students, faculty, staff and alumni on campus and around the world for more than 100 years?

Then consider helping fund our endeavors. Around the world, communities are grappling with what journalism is worth and how to fund the civic good that robust news organizations can generate. We believe The OU Daily and Crimson Quarterly magazine provide real value to this community both now by covering OU, and tomorrow by helping launch the careers of media professionals.

If you’re able, please SUPPORT US TODAY FOR AS LITTLE AS $1. You can make a one-time donation or a recurring pledge.

Load comments