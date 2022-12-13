Bodycam footage, 911 calls show Cookie Cottage owner sought child welfare check before arrest

The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and 911 calls Tuesday related to Shannon Hanchett’s arrest 12 days before her death in the Cleveland County Detention Center.
Hanchett, owner of the Cookie Cottage on Main Street, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1400 block of 24th Ave. NW at an AT&T Store, according to a statement from the Norman Police Department. The call for service was the result of multiple 911 calls requesting assistance in verifying the safety of Hanchett's family.
According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Hanchett was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Dec. 8. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
Hanchett called 911 for the first time at 6:25 p.m. and the operator asked the location of the emergency, according to audio from the call. Hanchett wanted authorities sent to the address where her children were located.
The operator asked if Hanchett wanted NPD to conduct a welfare check on her children.
“Yes. That’s all I want done,” Hanchett answered, according to the 911 audio. NPD’s daily incident summary shows a welfare check was logged at Hanchett’s family’s address at 6:25 p.m.
During the call, Hanchett said she no longer lived at the address because she and her husband recently separated. The call ended after the operator told Hanchett NPD would send officers to the home.
At 6:44, someone who identified themself as the AT&T Store’s assistant manager called 911 and requested an officer be sent to the address where Hanchett’s kids were located. The operator said officers were en route to the address and an officer would call Hanchett for more information.
At 7 p.m., the assistant manager called 911 again seeking an update regarding the welfare check. The operator assured the manager and Hanchett that an officer was en route to the address. Then, the call ended.
The body camera footage spans over 18 minutes from the officer’s arrival to Hanchett being placed in a police cruiser.
The footage shows when the officer arrived at the AT&T Store, Hanchett explained that she was concerned about the safety of her children.
The officer asked Hanchett to repeat her concern. The audio cut out for about eight seconds after the question.
The officer said he needed more information before a welfare check could be conducted.
About six minutes into the video, Hanchett said she was going to call 911 again. The officer said if she called, he’d arrest her. Hanchett cried and hung up the phone. Hanchett proceeded to walk around the store, distancing herself from the officer as several employees watched.
Seconds later, Hanchett said she was going to call 911 again, and the officer replied that he was going to arrest her.
About 11 minutes in, the officer told Hanchett she’d be arrested once another officer arrived. The officer said he’d use force if she resisted.
The officer asked Hanchett if she’d cooperate or resist. Hanchett said, “No,” to each question.
About 15 minutes in, Hanchett called 911 again from the store’s phone and the officer said she’d be charged each time she called.
About 90 seconds later, another officer arrived and the two pinned Hanchett to the ground in the store and handcuffed her.
Hanchett screamed and asked the officers to take her with them to conduct a welfare check on her children.
The officers then took Hanchett outside and put her in an NPD squad vehicle before the video ended.
According to the NPD statement, Hanchett was placed under arrest for placing false 911 calls and obstructing an officer.
Hanchett was transported to the F. Dewayne Beggs Detention Center where she was released into the custody of detention center staff, according to the statement.
Hanchett was ordered to be released once a $1,000 bond was posted, according to an arraignment summary order filed Nov. 28. She was set to have a misdemeanor sounding docket hearing before Cleveland County Judge Scott Brockman Dec. 19, according to the order.
While an initial review has discovered no policy violations by the responding Norman officers, a complete review of the department's involvement in the arrest will be conducted to ensure compliance with policy and training standards "as a matter of routine process."
Hanchett’s death is under joint investigation by the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the cause of death.
"Our agency extends our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Hanchett for their loss," the statement read.
Norman community members gathered Monday for a candlelight vigil honoring Hanchett’s life and shared memories of her. Hanchett’s celebration of life was held Tuesday at Havenbrook Funeral Home.
Editor’s note: While the footage and 911 call were obtained in a records request, OU Daily elected to not publish the body camera footage or 911 calls to minimize harm to Hanchett’s family.
