OU Symphony Orchestra to host final event of semester with 3-piece performance

The OU Symphony Orchestra is hosting their final performance for the semester with a three-piece set Thursday, Dec. 2.
The performance, conducted by Chelsea Lu and Jonathan Shames, will be in Sharp Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. The event will feature Gabriel Fauré’s “Prelude to Pélleas et Mélisande,” Chou Wen-Chung’s “And the Fallen Petals” and Pyotr Tchaikovsky’s “Winter Day Dreams.”
Jonathan Shames, director of orchestral activities and co-conductor for the performance, said the performance is unique in format and its theme.
“I’ve got three pieces in this performance, each with a literary title, which is really unusual for a program,” Shames said. “We’re talking about birth in death in all of these pieces. Not just human or natural birth and death, but the birth in death of love in the first piece, or the seasons in the last piece. I think the performance expresses something about the cycle of life.”
Shames also said he recommends everyone who is interested to check out the event.
“If you’re on the fence, get off of it,” Shames said. “This event will not take up your whole evening, and (it) can give you a chance to hear live orchestral music, which is very different from hearing a recording. It’s a whole different dynamic.”
Tickets are currently on sale for $6 for students, seniors, military and staff; $10 for adults; and they will be $10 at the door. Tickets can be purchased by calling (405) 325-4101 or by visiting the box office in the Catlett Music Center.
