OU School of Dance to feature original student dance works in ‘Young Choreographers’ Showcase’

OU School of Dance will present its first event of 2022 with a showcase of students’ original dance works on Jan. 27-30.
The ‘Young Choreographers’ Showcase’ is a collaboration among OU choreographers, dancers and lighting designers, featuring 12 dance pieces choreographed by OU School of Dance students. The showcase allows artists full control of the creative and production process, from creating concepts and selecting dancers to working with student lighting designers from the School of Drama.
School of Dance students have worked hard to create a program that provides a glimpse into the future of the art form, Michael Bearden, School of Dance director, said.
“Now more than ever, we need art in our lives and in our world,” Bearden wrote in the event’s program. “That we may be able to process our experiences or even forget our worries temporarily to a fixed moment in time.”
In the program, he thanks the choreographers for their “boldness and dedication to creativity” as well as members of the production team from the School of Drama for their “beautiful work in collaboration with our students.”
The Young Choreographers’ Showcase opens at 8 p.m. Jan. 27 with additional performances at 8 p.m. Jan. 28-29 and 3 p.m. Jan. 30. All performances will be held in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre in the Rupel J. Jones Fine Arts Center at 563 Elm Ave. The entire production is suitable for all ages.
Tickets range from $20-25 and can be purchased online, by phone at 405-325-4101 and at the OU Fine Arts Box Office. Discounted tickets are available for students and faculty for $10. Video-on-demand will be available.
