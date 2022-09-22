OU Gender + Equality Center to host first drag workshop, led by local performers

The Gender + Equality Center will be hosting its first drag workshop on September 25, and local drag performers Nikita and Allen will be leading the workshop.
This workshop will help participants learn how to create a drag persona, performance tips and networking as a drag performer. Nikita and Allen will also lead participants into a deeper discussion of the history of drag and useful materials to continue exploring drag.
Nikita and Allen are local drag performers and have performed at Crimson & Queens, the annual drag show hosted by the GEC. This event will also help newcomers who are interested in performing in Crimson & Queens in the future.
Quan Phan, the LGBTQ+ programs coordinator for the GEC, hopes the workshop can help participants who are interested in drag performance.
“We want to give students earlier opportunities to explore and practice drag as an art form in a safe and supportive environment,” Phan said in an email.
Phan hopes the workshop will help students find a safe space to explore identities.
“We want to create a safe space for folks whether they are interested as a performer, or if they want to explore how to express their gender identity differently, they are welcome to join and participate,” Phan said in an email.
The workshop will be held on September 25 at noon in the associates room on the third floor of the union. Participants will need to register beforehand in order to participate.
