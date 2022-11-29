Norman Farm Market opens winter shopping at The Well

The Norman Winter Market has opened and will continue through March every second and third Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The Norman Farm Market was established in 1980, making it the oldest-running market in Norman. During the summer, it offers a variety of fresh and locally grown fruits and vegetables, along with other goods.
Previously, at the Cleveland County Fairgrounds, the 42nd season finished at a new location. The Well, host of many activities and services in Cleveland County, such as fitness and cooking classes, is located at 210 S. James Garner Ave. and has brought about the market’s most successful season ever.
The Cleveland County Fairgrounds had an indoor arena for vendors as well, but it lacked a heating and cooling system. Customers attending the Winter Market, which opened Nov. 12, can now look forward to warm shopping throughout the cold months.
The Winter Market farmers will be trading out summer fruits and vegetables for more greens. The market will also be stocked with prepared foods along with non-edible items. Most vendors will be found inside The Well, but warm weekends bring the possibility of some outdoor shopping.
One vendor that will still be providing greens at the Winter Market is MicroRising, headed by Miranda Vega, treasurer of the Norman Farm Market Vendors Association. Microgreens are a stage of plants just after sprouts, usually seven to 10 days old. Vega is able to harvest crops year round thanks to their greens being grown in a greenhouse.
Kate Cooper, director of community engagement at The Well, founded the Pauls Valley Farmers Market.
“We’re a mission-based market, which means that instead of just shoving a farmer’s market in a location because we want to attract people to businesses around it, our sole purpose for the market is to grow the local food system from the ground up,” Cooper said. “That means that we are supporting our farmers by providing training for them, we’re creating new farmers and we’re educating our consumers.”
Although the market is open only the second and third Saturday of each month this winter, Cooper is hopeful to expand to every Saturday next winter.
More information about the Norman Farm Market can be found on its website and Instagram. Vendors looking to apply for the 2023 season can do so in December.
