Hurts Donuts to reopen under new ownership with updated menu, remodeled space

Hurts Donuts

Hurts Donuts will reopen Thursday, April 21 under new ownership.

 Yingjun Wang/The Daily

Hurts Donuts is reopening Thursday, April 21 under new ownership. 

The donut shop originally closed in 2020 because of difficulties due to COVID-19. Chris Schepers, owner of the Hurts Donuts location in Tulsa, said the previous owners of the campus corner location reached out to him to see if he was interested in running the Norman location. 

“I said 'Sure, let's do it,'” Schepers said. “When we got a hold of it, we wanted to make sure that it was remodeled. We've just done a lot of stuff to it to make sure it's quite obvious that it's a new ownership.”

Some of the changes to the space include a newly painted pink floor and swings inside to sit on while waiting for orders. Schepers also said the menu has been updated, now including coffee. 

“We do have a new menu,” Schepers said. “The coffee program is going to be fun, classic, natural coffee. We also have a new glitter coffee that’s kind of fun to look at.”

Hurts Donuts is located at 746 Asp Ave. in Norman. The shop will be open 24/7. 

“The nice thing about donuts, and especially our donuts, is that everybody loves donuts,” Schepers said. “Hurts is for the people.”

