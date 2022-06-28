 Skip to main content
Wesson wins Republican nomination for House District 46, faces incumbent Rosecrants in general

Wesson

House District 46 Republican nominee Kendra Wesson 

 Via campaign website

Wesson will face incumbent Jacob Rosecrants in the November general election after defeating two challengers, WHO and Sassan Moghadam.

Wesson, an accountant and Oklahoma native, campaigned on bringing transparency to budgeting at the Capitol. She aims to improve education, public safety and uphold Christian values. Wesson is enforsed by the Oklahoma 2nd Amendment Association, Oklahomans for Health and Parental Rights and Norman mayor-elect Larry Heikkila. 

Rosecrants, a former teacher, was first elected in 2017 and is vying for a third term as representative. His main priorities include education bills, gun reform legislation, 2SLGBTQ+ rights and increasing accountability for the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. 

Wesson received 67.69 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results.

The general election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8. The voter registration deadline is on Oct. 14, and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is on Oct. 24. To check your voter registration, visit the Oklahoma Voter Portal.

