'You've got to go through the valleys': Sooners coach Brent Venables focuses on the year ahead during Big 12 Media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas – The glow of AT&T Stadium’s LED lights shined as Brent Venables climbed the steps of the Big 12 Media Days stage. He strolled over to the podium and gazed past the 13 rows of tables filled with media members.
Oklahoma’s first-year head coach then sat down, adjusted his mic and let out a beaming laugh before addressing reporters for the first time since the OU’s annual spring game, officially kicking off the Sooners’ 2022 season. Venables answered just four questions during his 21 minutes on stage, but he made clear what he wanted for Oklahoma in his inaugural season, buy-in from everyone inside the program.
With a roster that has a 40 percent makeup of players who have never donned a Sooners jersey, marking the major roster turnover since former coach Lincoln Riley bolted for USC, accountability is one of the keys for Venables to get players invested. Not only does OU’s coach hold players responsible, but also coaches, team tutors, the training staff and himself.
“There's been a lot going on in Norman, Oklahoma,” Venables said in his opening statement. “You only get one opportunity, one chance to be a first time head coach. (I need) to do things the right the first time, so we've been very patient in our drive to nurture through the process of building our program the right way through relationships, through accountability, through structure and through discipline.”
Venables’ vision is one he’s had for two decades since he left former Kansas State coach Bill Synder’s staff to become OU’s defensive coordinator in 2000. Before departing the Wildcats, he wrote down a quote from Synder, “the grass isn’t greener,” in his self-proclaimed coaches’ bible, learning that it wasn’t worth becoming a head coach unless he could build up the program
With a previous tenure of 11 years with the team, OU’s upcoming move to the Southeastern Conference and a storied program, Venables finally found his head-coaching fit.
Ultimately, Venables entered a destabilized situation but laid down the concrete for the culture seven months into the gig. Quickly, his buy-in mentality has been reflected by players on the roster.
Sophomore defensive lineman Ethan Downs, one of four players Venables hand-picked to represent the Sooners at Media Days, has mirrored the culture he has instilled. Only a sophomore, he’s looking to show Venables he’s a leader and completely bought into the future.
Squad rolling deep to Arlington ✈️#OUDNA | #Big12FB pic.twitter.com/WvxPDRfnOz— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 14, 2022
“I don't feel deserving of anything,” Downs said. “I just feel like it's an opportunity to continue to grow, continue to give back and continue to prove to coach Venables that I can be and will be a leader, even if I'm a sophomore. I will be a player who you can trust, you can count on. (someohe) you can put it in front of the camera and will resemble the program.
After Venables answered questions on the stage, he was flocked by reporters for a media scrum. The Sooners’ coach sidetracked questions regarding the impending move to the SEC and the future of the Bedlam rivalry with Oklahoma State, which the Cowboys’ coach Mike Gundy commented on Wednesday.
Venables expressed he’s focused on the Big 12 and this season with the Sooners. Downs noted that Venables has wanted to keep the team from looking through the “rearview mirror” and look at the road forward.
“Venables has this analogy that you're driving the car, you have the rearview mirror and you have your windshield in front of you,” Downs said. “If you're staring at the rear-view mirror and you see everything that's behind you, eventually you're gonna end up in a ditch and crash. We can't look in the rearview anymore. … We have to know where we're going and not settle for what's behind us now, but enjoy the journey, and not stop short.
“Looking ahead, I have huge expectations. I think that we have a really talented team. I think we have a lot of energy and excitement right now. I think we're about to have a great fall camp this season.”
Despite not being pegged to win the Big 12 for the first time in six years, Venables is confident that he’s more than prepared to have success in 2022. Instead of setting a win-total or embracing championship aspirations, he only wants to see improvement from his team, which comes from his foundational ideology of buying into the program.
“When you live in a place like Norman, Oklahoma, we've had incredible success," Venables said. “Everybody's always patting these guys on the back… Occasionally, people think that you just show up and you're successful. … For me, it's always been about the work and every battle is won before it's fought talking about the preparation.
“You gotta put the work in and you got to get scarred up. You have to get the mountaintop experience, man, you've got to go through the valleys. That's what the work is, that's where failure is, and that's where adversity is.”
