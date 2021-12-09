'You want to play in these games': Porter Moser, OU basketball prepare for marquee matchup vs Arkansas

Porter Moser wanted Oklahoma to get in the gym and film room the day after its 66-62 overtime loss to Butler on Tuesday night.
However, per NCAA rules, the Sooners’ coach was required to give athletes at least one day off per week, and Wednesday was that day for OU.
“It pained me,” Moser said Thursday. “I wanted to practice for like nine hours and I wanted to watch film for another 11.”
The loss was the Sooners’ second of the year, following their 73-70 loss to Utah State in the Myrtle Beach Invitational championship game on Nov. 21. In both games, OU squandered leads in the second half. The Sooners led Butler by 13 with a little less than 15 minutes left, but a 28-15 run let the Bulldogs back into the game.
At practice and in film sessions Thursday, Moser stressed shot selection. His team continued working on running its offense against a zone defense, which it struggled to score on against Butler.
Next, the Sooners face No. 12 Arkansas on Saturday in Tulsa. The two teams will meet nearly halfway between Norman and Fayetteville, creating a distinctive atmosphere with tickets being sold at a 50-50 basis.
“I think it’s going to be a passionate game,” Moser said. “It’s two passionate fan bases, I anticipate it being a high-energy atmosphere. I know Arkansas is a really good team.”
Saturday will be one of many matchups Oklahoma will experience against Arkansas in the coming years. The Sooners are scheduled to move to the Southeastern Conference by no later than 2025. OU has faced Arkansas 28 times and is 12-16 in the series.
Fresh off an NCAA Tournament Elite Eight appearance last season, the Razorbacks have started this season 9-0 and rank second in points per game in the SEC with an average of 83.3.
Arkansas, ranked No. 24 in Ken Pomeroy’s 2022 College Basketball Rankings, is the second team the Sooners have faced this season inside the top 50, the other being No. 27 Florida. The Sooners upset the Gators 74-67 on Dec. 1.
“If you’re a player at this level, you want to play in these games,” Moser said. “(These are) great programs, you’ve got to check your pulse if you don’t want to play in this game.”
Moser’s group will have its hands full with sophomore forward Jaylin Williams. At 6-foot-10, Williams presents challenges in space and under the basket. The Fort Smith, Arkansas, native is averaging over seven points, nearly nine rebounds and four assists per game.
“(Williams) is an elite passer,” Moser said. “He’s got a good pace to his game, he doesn’t get sped up. He’s skilled, big and gets his athleticism into the game.”
OU will most likely count on senior forward Tanner Groves to match up against Williams on both sides of the ball.
Groves, who was one of 30 men's basketball student-athletes selected as a 2021-22 Senior CLASS Award candidate on Wednesday, leads the team in scoring, averaging 14.9 points per game. He’s also been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week twice this season.
The Sooners tip off against the Razorbacks at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bank of Oklahoma Center on ESPN2, where they’ll hope to get back on track and avoid a two-game losing streak.
“(Arkansas) is really good,” Moser said. “To play these kinds of teams at this kind of venue is what you want.”
