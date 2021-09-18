'You gotta respond': What defensive coordinator Alex Grinch said After No. 3 Sooners' 23-16 win over Nebraska

No. 3 Oklahoma (3-0) flashed stout defense in its 23-16 win over Nebraska on Saturday, holding the Cornhuskers (2-2) to just three points in the first half.
The Sooners' Speed D unraveled a bit in the second half, but still amassed five sacks and 10 tackles for loss. OU also got a timely interception from sophomore cornerback D.J. Graham plus an extra point block by junior defensive lineman Isaiah Coe and two-point return by senior safety Pat Fields.
Here's what defensive coordinator Alex Grinch had to say afterward:
On defensive front pressuring Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez
"Without watching the tape, I thought overall it was good. Some of that, you have to analyze as a play caller, ‘how much do you rush three, how much do you rush four’? Do you want to spy or not?’ And so, in any event, the times we didn't get the quarterback on the ground or have success you have to say, was it my fault or the unique talent at quarterback in terms of scramble ability and all those things. So, from a negative standpoint, you've got to analyze it that way. I thought overall it certainly was positive, and there's a couple plays we left out there. But no, it had a huge impact on the game...”
“It was a major commitment to not allow him to get loose. When they win football games, he rushes for over 100 yards. There's a constant evaluation, and I'm sure I could have done a much better job in some respects or in some situations by adding an additional body, or playing more coverage, or pressuring more. Those are obviously things we look at, but I have a lot of respect for Coach Frost and what he does offensively with the constant conflict.”
On Pat Fields’ field goal block return
"I was thrilled for him. Just looking back now in the moment there was so much more football left, but what a critical play, obviously, to get the block, I think Isaiah Coe had the block. That's one of those things where they score a touchdown, you can have an emotional reaction and not play the next down, you can give into your feelings, or you can go make a play out there..."
"There's still an opportunity to make a play and what we tell them is play the play, and Isaiah had a tremendous opportunity to get his hand on the football and then Pat comes up with it, and it took everything in him to get it down there, that's a long way to run. But I reminded him it’s only worth two points, so he doesn’t get a little big headed. I was thrilled for him and to make a big time play in that game."
On Grinch’s playcalling confidence
“What you're doing as a play caller, as much as anything is don't call something that you're putting any type of restrictions on, as best as you can at least. We like to stunt, and we do that so that they're not constantly standing targets for offensive linemen. Then, when you add tight ends how can you get a guy loose? We gotta chip in and release in some of the pass game stuff on third down...”
“In so many ways, there’s pressure. The last thing you want to do is be the reason (the defense) doesn't have success. I'm certain there were times today when that happened. It's easy after the fact to say ‘You dummy, why would you rush three when you got four guys that are hot on the quarterback.’ But I'm pleased with that group. We have high expectations for them. We think that the production will only continue to increase as we go, and some guys who maybe haven't played as much football will continue to get game reps.”
On D.J. Graham’s interception
“It was a tremendous play, and he had wanted to make up for (a bad play he made). This goes back to that emotional reaction. You have an emotional reaction to the previous play, and you ask yourself 'How do you feel?' Well, football doesn’t care how you feel, you gotta respond. We talk so much about it with our guys. You got to respond to the good stuff and you got to respond to the bad stuff, and a non response is your response. We're not asking you whether or not you believe in that factor, because it's happening whether you believe it or not...”
“To see him respond in that moment, I’m very proud of him for doing that. Football's hard, sometimes you end up on the right end of it, sometimes you don't. But, there's a play after the play. It might be two plays later, or four plays but you gotta keep swinging and keep playing ball. That was an impressive catch.”
