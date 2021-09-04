'You got to go make a play’: What Alex Grinch said after OU’s 40-35 win over Tulane

No. 2 Oklahoma narrowly defeated Tulane 40-35 in its season opener on Saturday. The Sooners’ defense, coached by coordinator Alex Grinch, came away with a game-winning fourth down stop in the final minutes to secure OU’s win.
Here’s what the best of what Grinch had to say after the game:
On the final defensive stop
“I was thrilled. I told them, ‘You got to go make a play that that moment.’ You better not be focusing on how you feel, or what you thought was going to happen there in the course of the ballgame. We said it several times on the sideline in the second half that you got to go win a game. You got to go win a game in that moment. That's exactly what it was. I thought the energy that just relented as a front. I think, ‘Where was that midway through the third quarter?’ That's the thing, from a coaching standpoint, to come back to those plays in the middle of the fourth when were not in that situation. Again, I’m not discounting what the guys did because your logo ain’t gonna win you a game at that point, you got to go make a play. They ended up being a yard short. As disappointed as I may feel right now, I felt a whole lot better when we made that play.”
On the Sooners’ mentality
“Are you outcome-based, or are you preparation-based? A lot of times people use the word process. Well, you are the process. You're in charge of your eyes, you're in charge of your preparation, you're in charge of your thought patterns. That is the process. As much as anything we get, I think it's a good reminder to all of us as coaches, in terms of the standard at Oklahoma. And the number one standard at Oklahoma is winning football games and how do you do it. Again, you either believe it or you don't. In terms of the prior week, from a preparation standpoint, the Monday's are more mental. Those are the hard days when nobody's watching. The mental work and physical work goes down on Thursday to try to get your body ready. And then, the collection of it is that. That's the biggest thing. Are you outcome-based when the scoreboard reads a certain way, or are you thinking about other outcomes? The fan at home gets a chance to do that. As players and coaches, we better not. In any event, I think we could do a better job.”
On Caleb Kelly returning to outside linebacker
“I think he's just gonna keep getting better and better. I think it's a good fit for him. I think it is gonna give him an opportunity to have an impact. It was kind of late in fall camp when we made that move and so that something that I think will continue. You know his familiarity with adjustments is only going to increase as we go. I'm very excited for him. Again, great representative of Oklahoma football. He’s a guy where you finally get a chance to coach and finally get a chance to play for us. We’re thrilled he’s back out there with us."
