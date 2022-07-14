 Skip to main content
'You don't have to send me any emails': Big 12 coordinator of officials expresses sympathy over horns down rule

  • Updated
  • 0
The Sooners 2022 Helmet

The Sooners' helmet in the Big 12 helmet showcase during Big 12 Media Days on July 13, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/OU Daily

ARLINGTON, Texas – Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks' attitude towards the horns down signal being called a penalty remains unchanged. However, he made clear the rule isn't targeted at one team. 

Burks, who stood behind the podium for the second year in a row at Big 12 Media Days to answer questions about the league's rules, noted he meant no offense to the state of Oklahoma in his presser in 2021. The taunt, which is used by fans and players, turns Texas’ signature hand sign upside down. 

During his address to media members, Burks was asked about the status of the horns down penalty by a reporter and he answered it apologetically.

"Let me be very clear with horns down ... please, the state of Oklahoma I meant no offense,” Burks said. “You don't have to send me any emails."

If it is called, a 15-yard penalty is enforced. Once Burks mentioned the act would be a taunting penalty in 2021, he received an uproar from Sooners fans across the nation. 

