You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Women's College World Series: WATCH Mackenzie Donihoo's diving catch in national championship for OU

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Mackenzie Donihoo

Sophomore left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo and freshman center fielder Jayda Coleman during the national championship against Florida State June 8.

 The Daily/Edward Reali

Sophomore left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo made the first out of the national championship against Florida State with a diving catch on Tuesday.

Donihoo then rose from the outfield grass and threw the ball back to second base, completing the double play. 

The Mustang, Oklahoma native is batting 7-for-13 during the tournament with three home runs and seven RBIs. Donihoo had her first game with two home runs in her career on Saturday night against UCLA. 

Entering the national championship against the Seminoles, Donihoo boasts a .448 batting average with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments