Women's College World Series: WATCH Mackenzie Donihoo's diving catch in national championship for OU

Sophomore left fielder Mackenzie Donihoo made the first out of the national championship against Florida State with a diving catch on Tuesday.
The Sooners are starting off hot! ♨️📺 @espn#WCWS #SCtop10 x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/2dkkza0sTu— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 8, 2021
Donihoo then rose from the outfield grass and threw the ball back to second base, completing the double play.
The Mustang, Oklahoma native is batting 7-for-13 during the tournament with three home runs and seven RBIs. Donihoo had her first game with two home runs in her career on Saturday night against UCLA.
Entering the national championship against the Seminoles, Donihoo boasts a .448 batting average with nine home runs and 42 RBIs.
