Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' game two win of national championship series

Jocelyn Alo

Senior utility Jocelyn Alo during the Women’s College World Series semifinal game against James Madison on June 6.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Oklahoma defeated Florida State 6-2 in game two of the national championship series on Wednesday, forcing a decisive game three to crown the national champion. 

Alo’s two-run home run in the sixth inning, which gave OU a 3-2 lead, broke the NCAA single-season record for home runs in a season with 159. 

OU will face the Seminoles in game three of the national championship at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City. 

Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ win:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

