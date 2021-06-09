Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' game two win of national championship series

Oklahoma defeated Florida State 6-2 in game two of the national championship series on Wednesday, forcing a decisive game three to crown the national champion.
Alo’s two-run home run in the sixth inning, which gave OU a 3-2 lead, broke the NCAA single-season record for home runs in a season with 159.
OU will face the Seminoles in game three of the national championship at 2 p.m. on Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Here’s how Twitter reacted to the Sooners’ win:
LETSS GOOOOO!!!! @OU_Softball— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) June 10, 2021
🏆 𝐒𝐄𝐄 𝐘𝐀 𝐓𝐎𝐌𝐎𝐑𝐑𝐎𝐖 🏆#ChampionshipMindset pic.twitter.com/9a7KFofZZg— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 10, 2021
Boomer sooner baby! @OU_Softball let’s go!!!!!!!!— Adrian Peterson (@AdrianPeterson) June 10, 2021
Boomer Sooner‼️ @OU_Softball ⭕️🙌🏽— ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) June 10, 2021
𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗥𝗗 𝗦𝗠𝗔𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗗! 🔥#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/zQR2YlLaiY— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021
"WHERE ELSE WOULD YOU WANT TO BE IN THIS STATE?" Lincoln Riley is soaking in the #WCWS @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/I1A2AxGp2M— ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 10, 2021
Let’s goo @OU_Softball bring the ship home tomorrow!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾— Kenneth Murray (@KennethMurray) June 10, 2021
AIR DONIHOO! 🤯 @kkenzienncole📺 @espn#WCWS x @OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/OifottN6mA— NCAA Softball (@NCAAsoftball) June 10, 2021
JOCELYN ALO GIVES @OU_SOFTBALL THE LEAD IN THE 6TH ‼️#WCWS pic.twitter.com/37wE2h9A9n— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2021
#Baller @12 #ChamionshipMindset https://t.co/R3UvJoOjoV— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) June 10, 2021
@OU_Softball got that #OUDNA🧬 for real for real lol.😤#ChampionshipMindset— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) June 10, 2021
Huge Game 2 win over Florida St for @OU_Softball See you tomorrow for the @NCAAsoftball National Championship ⭕️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/nAPO3INWus— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 10, 2021
