Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 7-3 loss to UCLA

No. 1 Oklahoma (56-3) fell to No. 5 UCLA (51-9) 7-3 in the semifinals Monday, forcing a decisive Game 2 to advance to the national championship series.
OU's offense registered just four hits and three runs in the loss. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May earned her first loss of the year allowing four hits, five runs and three walks while striking out three in 2.1 innings. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl allowed a two-run home run from redshirt sophomore Maya Brady that gave UCLA a 7-3 lead.
The Sooners will face the Bruins at 2:19 p.m. Monday in Oklahoma City.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss:
𝐑𝐮𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤.FINAL | UCLA 7, OU 3Game two at 2:19 p.m. CT for a spot in the champ series. pic.twitter.com/BUbWy5IYPj— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2022
MAYA BRADY DOES IT AGAIN!!! 💣💣📺 @espn #WCWS x @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/RiGzTUA1Wm— NCAA Softball (@NCAASoftball) June 6, 2022
For just the third time all season, down goes Oklahoma!UCLA and OU will now play a win-or-go-home game for a spot in the finals. pic.twitter.com/8mKqCEYtAz— espnW (@espnW) June 6, 2022
They won’t beat us twice .. We good— Zack Sanchez (@Zsanchez33) June 6, 2022
Let’s goooo— Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) June 6, 2022
Must run in the family (Sorry mom!). Winner takes all in 20 minutes. LET’S GO! @UCLASoftball pic.twitter.com/RYcI8DQuFM— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 6, 2022
Let’s Go @OU_Softball #ChampionshipMindset— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) June 6, 2022
