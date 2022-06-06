 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Sooners' 7-3 loss to UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
Alyssa Brito

Sophomore Alyssa Brito during the seventh game of the Women's College World Series against Texas on June 4, 2022.

 Reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma (56-3) fell to No. 5 UCLA (51-9) 7-3 in the semifinals Monday, forcing a decisive Game 2 to advance to the national championship series.

OU's offense registered just four hits and three runs in the loss. Sophomore pitcher Nicole May earned her first loss of the year allowing four hits, five runs and three walks while striking out three in 2.1 innings. Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl allowed a two-run home run from redshirt sophomore Maya Brady that gave UCLA a 7-3 lead.

The Sooners will face the Bruins at 2:19 p.m. Monday in Oklahoma City. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Sooners' loss: 

Newsletters

Tags

Senior sports reporter

Colton Sulley is The Daily's senior sports reporter and covers OU football. He previously covered OU men's basketball, men's gymnastics and wrestling.

Load comments