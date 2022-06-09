Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to No. 1 Oklahoma's second consecutive WCWS title

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series, clinching its second consecutive national championship and sixth overall.
Senior shortstop Grace Lyons and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen both hit three-run home runs. Hansen, alongside utility players Alyssa Brito and Taylon Snow, recorded a team-high two hits.
Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl recorded her 22nd win, giving up four hits and striking out two Longhorns in four innings. She was replaced by sophomore pitcher Nicole May in the fifth inning, pitching two-and-one-third innings before redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein finished the game in the seventh inning.
Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's championship victory:
AIR JAYDA— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
Jayda Coleman my god— RedDirtSport (@RedDirtSport) June 10, 2022
Jayda 🤯🤯. Two times— Bob Przybylo (@BPrzybylo) June 10, 2022
AIR JAYDA AGAIN— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
That’s one hell of a catch by Jayda Coleman!!— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 10, 2022
Jayda doing it all out there.— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) June 10, 2022
This defense 🔥— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
SNOW! TIE GAME— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
LET’S GOOOOOOO— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) June 10, 2022
Jordy definitely hasn’t had her best stuff but OU’s defense has been so dang good. Fun to watch.— Gabe Ikard (@GabeIkard) June 10, 2022
THIS TEAM. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gRm2pJ5S8v— 𝕆𝕂𝕃𝔸ℍ𝕆𝕄𝔸-𝕍𝕊-𝕋ℍ𝔼 𝕎𝕆ℝ𝕃𝔻 (@soonergridiron) June 10, 2022
"I got you!"Jayda Coleman is putting on a defensive clinic‼️ #WCWS pic.twitter.com/zkX4WCbfGN— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 10, 2022
BRITTO!! 3-2 #SOONERS— Tattoo Alo 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 10, 2022
@OU_Softball putting in a defensive CLINIC in Game 2. Robbing HR’s!!Ridiculous DP!!Texas hits a baller to the alley in right center goes for 2 and is OUT!!! Okay what a throw!! 2-2 top of 5…I’m tellin ya you wanna tune in!— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) June 10, 2022
They D.E.N.N.I.S System’d Texas— Eddie Radosevich (@Eddie_Rado) June 10, 2022
HANSEN SEE YA BALL! 3 RUN BOMB— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
KENZIE HANSEN IS BACK— Emperor Sooners_B12C (@Sooners_B12C) June 10, 2022
Everyone in Fat Olive’s in Flagstaff is now FULLY aware of the game. Oops.— Travis J Davidson (@TravisSkol) June 10, 2022
https://t.co/zJjX0sdHvV pic.twitter.com/hZq0tHZpKM— ✨kristi✨ (@OUkristi) June 10, 2022
HOLY BRITO— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
Oklahoma Center Fielder flashing the leather, damn— Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) June 10, 2022
That catch was crazyyy https://t.co/7M23rEXaZ5— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) June 10, 2022
If that was the last time we see the Home Run Queen swing a bat while wearing an OU uniform, I'll never forget it.You're amazing, Jocelyn Alo.— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 10, 2022
GRACE LYONS. BLOUSES. GAME OVER.— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
RAWR— C&C Machine (@CCMachine) June 10, 2022
Can we still play tomorrow just because?— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 10, 2022
This score is not necessarilly a reflection on Texas. Oklahoma is simply a machine. The Sooners have built themselves a true softball dynasty in Norman.— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) June 10, 2022
Recording ESPN camera giving the ball to the Lyons family was fun haha. This should be a good Vlog.— Hangtime (@HangtimeYT) June 10, 2022
“She’s a runner she’s a track star!” #BRITTOSAYSNO— Tattoo Alo 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 10, 2022
LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/vo7xOkaZnF— ✨kristi✨ (@OUkristi) June 10, 2022
Oklahoma softball = the most dominant team in sports— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) June 10, 2022
It’s fitting that Jordy Bahl gets the title-clinching win … despite not close to 100%. @OU_Softball hitting equaled tonight by elite play in the field. #Sooners sweep Texas .. in run-rule style. In 2 games, OU has outscored Horns 26 to 3 heading to final stanza. @news9— Dean Blevins (@DeanBlevins) June 10, 2022
ALO IS IN LEFT!— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
I just wanna say thank you to the 2022 OU softball team. I can honestly say that I've never had more fun watching a group of athletes compete than I did while watching you all this season. Getting to experience this run every step of the way has been an absolute treat. Boomer!— Seth Oliveras (@SethOliveras) June 10, 2022
Jocelyn Alo is inevitable.— Sooner Tracker (@SoonerTracker) May 28, 2021
🤧🤧🤧 ALO— Tattoo Alo 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) June 10, 2022
Tip of the damn hat to Jocelyn Alo, what an incredible career she’s had here. Arguably the best OU athlete ever. Sooner Nation loves you @78jocelyn_alo— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
Sooners win! Sooners win!!SOONERS WIN!!!YOUR OKLAHOMA SOONERS ARE THE 2022 COLLEGE SOFTBALL NATIONAL CHAMPIONSThis is their six overall, fifth in nine years, and second in-a-row!Final scoreOklahoma 10 | Texas 5#BoomerSooner— Sidelines-OU (@SSN_Oklahoma) June 10, 2022
BOOM! THE OKLAHOMA SOONERS ARE NATIONAL CHAMPIONS FOR THE 6TH TIME! THE GREATEST TEAM EVER— Super Regionals Barstool Sooners (@OUBarstool) June 10, 2022
THE CHAMPIONSHIP RUNS THRU NORMAN— 𝙹𝙸𝙼𝙼𝚈 𝙶𝚁𝙴𝙴𝙽𝙱𝙴𝙰𝙽𝚂 (@soonersonly) June 10, 2022
Imagine having a front row seat to watch Michaelangelo paint the Sistine Chapel. Thank you @OU_Softball! That was truly a masterpiece! Unhitch the Wagon! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) June 10, 2022
