 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to No. 1 Oklahoma's second consecutive WCWS title

  • Updated
  • 0
Jocelyn Alo

Senior Jocelyn Alo during game one finals series of the Womens College World Series on June 8 2022.

 reghan Kyle/The Daily

No. 1 Oklahoma defeated Texas 10-5 in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series, clinching its second consecutive national championship and sixth overall.

Senior shortstop Grace Lyons and junior catcher Kinzie Hansen both hit three-run home runs. Hansen, alongside utility players Alyssa Brito and Taylon Snow, recorded a team-high two hits.

Freshman pitcher Jordy Bahl recorded her 22nd win, giving up four hits and striking out two Longhorns in four innings. She was replaced by sophomore pitcher Nicole May in the fifth inning, pitching two-and-one-third innings before redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein finished the game in the seventh inning.

Here's how Twitter reacted to OU's championship victory:

Newsletters

Tags

Load comments