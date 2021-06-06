You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Mackenzie Donihoo's three home runs, OU softball's two wins

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 5 min to read
Mackenzie Donihoo

Sophomore infielder Mackenzie Donihoo during the Women’s College World Series game against UCLA on June 5.

 Edward Reali/The Daily

Sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo hit three home runs in Oklahoma's two Women's College World Series wins against Georgia and UCLA on Saturday.

Despite not starting the tournament opener against James Madison on Thursday, Donihoo went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs against Georgia, before going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two home runs to left field against UCLA.

The Sooners run-ruled Georgia 8-0 and defeated UCLA 10-3 to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals. 

Here's how Twitter reacted to Donihoo's monster day and Oklahoma's wins:

Newsletters

Tags

Austin Curtright is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's senior sports reporter. He covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, softball and soccer.

Load comments