Women's College World Series: Twitter reacts to Mackenzie Donihoo's three home runs, OU softball's two wins

Sophomore utility Mackenzie Donihoo hit three home runs in Oklahoma's two Women's College World Series wins against Georgia and UCLA on Saturday.
Despite not starting the tournament opener against James Madison on Thursday, Donihoo went 3-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs against Georgia, before going 2-for-4 with three RBIs and two home runs to left field against UCLA.
The Sooners run-ruled Georgia 8-0 and defeated UCLA 10-3 to advance to the Women's College World Series semifinals.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Donihoo's monster day and Oklahoma's wins:
Yes‼️‼️‼️Gutsy day getting both @OU_Softball Get ready to do it again tomorrow— Lincoln Riley (@LincolnRiley) June 6, 2021
Let’s goooooooo! KLUTCH! 🤟🏽@OU_Softball— Kyler Murray (@K1) June 6, 2021
See you in about 12 hours @OU_Softball Awesome performance tonight against UCLA— Joe Castiglione (@soonerad) June 6, 2021
Mackenzie Donihoo just launched her THIRD home run of the night 🚀Sheesh. pic.twitter.com/jCfzuf9qtt— ESPN (@espn) June 6, 2021
unbelievable -- sophomore LF Mackenzie Donihoo, who has only started 25 of Oklahoma 55 games this year (despite hitting well over .400) because their lineup is SO ridiculous, has now homered 3 times in 2 games today to help the Sooners stay alive #WCWS pic.twitter.com/BLk2m3t7jh— Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) June 6, 2021
Mackenzie Donihoo just homered again, for her third of the day, and I'm pretty sure every celebration at the plate has been more wildly enthusiastic than the last— Whitney McIntosh (@WhitneyM02) June 6, 2021
Y'all...Lou did it again.— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 6, 2021
What a Day @OU_Softball ! BIGTIME performances! 👏👏👏 Keep it rolling ! #ChampionshipMindset #BoomerSooner— Porter Moser (@PorterMoser) June 6, 2021
BOOOOOOOOOOM 💣 !!!!!!!!! Mustang Ok stand up!!!!! #Boomer @OU_Softball— roy williams (@roywilliams31) June 6, 2021
Heck yeah Lou Lou! #BallerAlert https://t.co/e91QCtRkus— Cale Gundy (@OU_CoachGundy) June 6, 2021
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.