Women's College World Series: Tiare Jennings' home run fuels OU's 7-2 win over Texas as Sooners move 1 win away from championship series

Texas senior pitcher Sophia Simpson’s 64 mph rise ball left the yard almost as quickly as it left her hand.
Every head turned toward the sky as the ball hovered over USA Hall of Fame stadium and descended back down into the second to last row of the left field stands. Once sophomore infielder Tiare Jennings raced across home plate, her two-run home run was retrieved by stadium personnel and handed to her parents, Maria and Ignacio.
The San Pedro, California, native’s one-out dinger was the 53rd of her career and capped a four-run, fifth inning rally during No. 1 Oklahoma’s (56-2) 7-2 win over Texas (44-20-1) Saturday. It’s the second consecutive Women’s College World Series contest in which the Sooners have scored more than four runs in a frame.
Only thing better than watching your daughter hit a moonshot home run? Getting the ball ❤️What a moment for Tiare Jennings and her family 👏@OU_Softball pic.twitter.com/Wx1eoknFC1— espnW (@espnW) June 4, 2022
Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso, who watched the ball travel through the air from the dugout, said it was one of the longest home runs she’s seen in her 28 seasons with the Sooners.
“I've seen a lot of far home runs, but that was elevated,” Gasso said. “It allowed her to really get underneath it and get her power in it. It was definitely another momentum builder for the team.”
Two innings later, sophomore utility Alyssa Brito clubbed an RBI single to left field that drove in redshirt senior utility Jocelyn Alo giving the Sooners a 7-2 lead. Brito’s hit was just a piece of another explosive day for Oklahoma’s offense which finished 10-for-30 with two home runs and seven RBIs.
Alo, the 2022 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year, also hammered a two-run shot to left field, giving OU a 2-0 lead in the first inning. With her 118th career homer, she finished the game going 2-for-3 and 3 RBIs. The NCAA leader in career home runs is playing in her fourth WCWS and remains unfazed by the postseason pressure.
Off to a 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐢𝐧' start 😤🤙@78jocelyn_alo | T1 | OU 2, UT 0📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/Wl4fDxHAtj— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022
“Yeah, I've been here for four years, so I got to learn from the best,” Alo said. “They passed it on to me. I was able to watch Shay Knighten thrive in these moments. Sydney Romero, Caleigh Clifton, (Falepolima) Aviu and that whole senior class… I definitely learned from them how to just not make the moment too big, but just to enjoy the game for what it is. With it being my last year, I’m just trying to leave it all out on the field and make my mark.”
Uncharacteristically, OU’s offense was stunted in the next three innings after pitcher Hailey Dolcini retired nine straight batters. Redshirt senior pitcher Hope Trautwein matched the Texas senior’s performance, however, allowing two runs and six hits, and finishing with two strikeouts
Despite walking two batters and allowing a run in the bottom of the first inning, Trautwein remained steady and shutout Texas until the seventh inning. The North Texas transfer’s 11.2 innings pitched – the most of any current OU pitcher in this year’s WCWS – has allowed Oklahoma’s offense to breathe.
With Trautwein’s help, the Sooners’ offense finally adjusted to Dolcini in the top of the fifth inning. Alongside Jennings’ two-run homer, Coleman swatted an RBI double to score junior outfielder Rylie Boone and Alo hit a RBI single that scored the sophomore utility.
🌎 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 🌎@jaydac00 plates Boone and it's 3-1, #Sooners! 📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/zSeS5493Tr— Oklahoma Softball (@OU_Softball) June 4, 2022
“I think Hope is on fire right now,” Gasso said. “She's really found her comfort zone. I think the matchup was better for us with Hope, but we had a plan to bring all kinds of different looks at different times, including Jordy. Everybody was all hands on deck. But Hope is just never making me feel it's time. It was getting close later in the game, but never made me feel ready to do that.”
Next, the Sooners will enjoy another off day before facing the winner of UCLA-Florida in the semifinals at 11 a.m. Monday on ESPN. For now, as Gasso and her team enjoy their vengeance over the Longhorns, the team that handed them their only loss of the regular season, she’s just excited for the added rest.
“We had a short little dance party in the locker room because we have another day off,” Gasso said. “I don't even know what to do because having been here, it's just like chaos. It's get to your hotel, okay, get your stuff, let's get ready, look at video, eat fast, eat fast. It's like that.
“It is great for your pitchers. One thing that my coaching staff and my training staff has done a great job with is recovery and hydration and mobility and all of those things are really paying off for this team right now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.